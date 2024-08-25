The Big Picture Alien: Romulus chose practical effects over CGI, leading to a terrifying human-Xenomorph hybrid.

Basketball player Robert Bobroczkyi brought the terrifying hybrid to life.

Director Fede Álvarez focused on naturalism and practical effects to create a haunting creature.

In the recently released Alien: Romulus, one of the most terrifying moments comes during the arrival of the new creature in the Alien universe. In the film, Kay's (Isabela Merced) pregnancy looms over the narrative. Rain (Cailee Spaeny) protects her and puts her into a cyro-chamber, so her crew can get her back safely as they defend themselves against a Xenomorph in a derelict space station. Kay does eventually give birth, but because she injected herself with "Compound Z-01", a substance made from matter extracted from the Xenomorphs and designed to advance humanity, her baby quickly grows into a horrifying human-Xenomorph hybrid known as The Offspring. Director Fede Alvarez sought to rely on practical effects in this fresh installment in the Alien franchise. To create The Offspring creature, Alvarez and his effects team cast a real-life professional basketball player, the 7"7 Robert Bobroczkyi, to literally bring this hybrid character to life.

Heading into Alien: Romulus, the film's most notable calling card was its preference for using practical effects over weightless CGI. A cross between humans and Xenomorph provides endless possibilities for the imagination. "The way it’s described, you’re trying to picture it in your head, and you don’t know how the director is going to create this character," VFX supervisor Daniel Macarin told Variety. Fans of the Alien franchise would likely expect The Offspring to look more Xeonomorph-like, but in a welcoming surprise, the creature truly did belong in its own category. Adhering to Alvarez's push for practical effects and naturalism, the crew found a human being to play The Offspring--not just any human being, but a near giant.

The Hybrid in 'Alien: Romulus' is Played By a Basketball Player

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Making his screen debut, Robert Bobroczkyi, a former college basketball star, stands 7 feet and 7 inches tall. Drawing viral attention for his exceptional height, Bobroczkyi was thrust into the spotlight as a high schooler. Moving to the United States in 2016 to play in Geneva, Ohio, he committed to Rochester Christian University to play on their basketball squad in the 2021-22 season. At 7'7", Bobroczkyi is equal to the height of the tallest NBA players on record, Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresean. His thin frame combined with an abnormal height is certainly a health concern, which explains why he could never make it to the NBA.

Even in the real world, he is an imposing presence, and inside the space station, where the Rain and company fend off against face-huggers and deadly Xenomorphs, his towering stature is nightmarish. When Macarin saw Bobroczkyi in costume and makeup, he knew the former viral star was perfect for this unconventional role. Animation supervisor Ludovic Chailloleau, in the spirit of Romulus' quest for tangible effects, wanted to scale back the production. Naturalism was the task at hand for Chailloleau, who marveled at Bobroczkyi's "unique" movement on the screen. Because of the basketball player's lack of acting experience, he moved with a sense of naturalism that is missing from professional performers. "Considering his big size and the concept of what [the creature] is, he’s giving a lot of new things to watch visually," Chailloleau said.

The Casting of The Offspring Satisfied Fede Álvarez's Approach to Practical Filmmaking

The Offspring, in its primal form and evolved state, was created through old-school ingenuity in Alien: Romulus. Alvarez's special effects team thoroughly modeled the baby design and grown Offspring creature with impressive attention to detail. They had to find the precise facial expression on the baby to scare the audience, which is an arduous task if you're trying to elicit chills out of a baby. Macarin and Chailloleau constructed The Offspring so that every facet of its body would create an indelible image. Most challenging of all, they didn't necessarily want The Offspring to share similar characteristics with any other being with a tail, such as a dog or cat. In Macarin's notes, they decided they "couldn’t make The Offspring look too happy or excited." By crafting something emotionally vacant, the scene becomes increasingly eerie.

Alien: Romulus, for better or worse, is a pure throwback. While fan service invoking famous lines and images from Alien and Aliens was destined to cause audience groans, the pastiche approach greatly benefited the production design, a return to the industrial look of the original film, and the special effects. Casting a real giant to play The Offspring is informed by Fede Alvarez's practical approach to filmmaking, as the creature's movements are as essential as the costume and makeup design. "We don’t want to look to CG, so motion is very important because we could not animate that way 40 years ago," Chailloleau said. Athletes with a prodigious frame provide value beyond the basketball court. Without Robert Bobroczkyi, The Offspring would've just looked like another disposable CGI monster.

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters. Click below for showtimes.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes

