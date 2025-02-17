Through 2024’s Alien: Romulus, filmmaker Fede Alvarez introduced audiences to an entirely new story with plenty of fresh faces. Ditching the characters of yesteryear — specifically Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley — the Evil Dead helmer allowed a new wing of the universe to form, giving fans a brand-new leading lady to cheer for in Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine. Still, those who have seen the sci-fi horror film will know that a familiar face from Alien popped by in a sort-of cameo capacity. We are, of course, talking about the late Ian Holm, whose likeness appeared as Rook — an android who shares the same face and functionalities as the actor’s Alien character, Ash. For those of us who caught Romulus during its opening weekend, it’s likely that we went into it blind, not knowing about Holm’s posthumous return to the franchise. And, according to Alvarez, the secrecy surrounding Rook was a lengthy process, but one that he’s proud of the fandom for keeping.

Earlier this week, Collider hosted a special IMAX screening of Alien: Romulus, which was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Steve Weintraub. Setting out to celebrate and bring attention to the film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, the panel included Álvarez, VFX Supervisor Eric Barbra, and Wētā FX VFX Supervisor Dan Macarin. During the conversation, Alvarez was happy to talk about how Holm’s triumphant return took shape.

“Rook in this movie was something that we kept as a secret until it was the last second. Most of you, hopefully, didn't know until you went in on opening night. Early on, this dude had said, ‘It's impossible. People will know. There will be screenings.’ But then the few screenings we did before the movie, I begged everybody, ‘Please do not ruin it for everybody else. Do not post about Ian Holm being in the film.’ I do this because I want people to be there in the audience and go, ‘Oh, fucking hell, it’s Ian Holm!’ You rob them of that moment if they read it already online that he's going to be in the film.”

‘Alien: Romulus’ Proved That the Magic of Film is Alive and Well