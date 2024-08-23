The Big Picture Alien: Romulus features two androids, one resembling Ash with the same goal of serving the company, but the other more malicious.

Aside from the xenomorphs, one of the Alien franchise's most notable trends is androids, who either assist or seek to sabotage every crew escaping the creatures. Alien: Romulus continues this trend as it has not one but two androids present for this mission, and the second came as a big surprise. Fans of the original film might initially mistake Rook for Ash (Ian Holm) from the Nostromo, but they are still technically different beings from each other. However, they both share not only the same goal but also the same face. By recreating Holm for the physical model while using actor Daniel Betts to speak the line, the film takes full advantage of the uncanny valley that androids inhabit in this futuristic world. More than that, it serves as a perfect tribute to the late actor, one that gained enthusiastic support from both series creator Ridley Scott and Holm’s family.

Who Is Rook in ‘Alien: Romulus?’

When Rain (Caliee Spaeny) and Andy (David Jonsson) explore the Romulus, they find a haunting legacy from the remains of the Nostromo mission years earlier. Not only had the first Xenomorph initially survived, but fans of the first Alien will also notice an android that looks eerily similar to Ash, who was destroyed in the original film. This android is known as Rook, which might look like Ash and uses the same model but is an entirely separate android. Regardless, both of them possess the exact same objective of benefiting the company, even at the expense of the crew itself. Unlike Ash, however, Rook also wants to perfect humanity with the genetics of the original xenomorph, making him more malicious. To that end, after Rain inserts his hard drive, Rook reprograms Andy to assist with such a mission, although she later manages to reverse this directive in preparation for the final fight against the xenomorphs.

To Create Rook, ‘Alien: Romulus’ Uses a Familiar Face

Technically, Rook might be a different android from Ash, but they both still share the same face in the late actor Ian Holm, who died in 2020 at the age of 88. Part of this homage was simple practicality, as it was felt only a limited number of androids existed and that some would naturally have the exact same facial model. The biggest reason, though, was to pay tribute to the late actor, with approval from his estate. Upon gaining approval from producer Ridley Scott, who loved the idea, director Fede Álvarez consulted Holm’s widow, who had only lost him recently but felt it was a worthy tribute to the actor. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Álvarez noted that Holm feared he had fallen into obscurity in the last decade of his life and that he would have loved to return if possible.

“The whole thing started with me calling the estate and talking with his widow. She felt that Ian was given the cold shoulder by Hollywood in the last years of his life, that he would've loved to be part of more projects after The Hobbit, but he wasn't. So she was thrilled about the idea of having him back.”

Seeing Ian Holm in ‘Alien: Romulus’ Is Unsettling - And That’s Why It Works

While Holm is credited for providing the likeness of the character and the animatronics used for the torso, the performance primarily belongs to actor Daniel Betts, who read the lines. The combination of the two performances helps place it right in the uncanny valley, where it's unclear just how much is recreated and how much is real, and even the blood they use looks vaguely human. Given that the androids are meant to appear almost human, but not quite, seeing Holm “return” feels fitting by making the androids feel even more unnatural than they already are. Some fans might feel like the tribute to the late actor is simply unnecessary, but the appearance both makes sense and feels like a love letter to Holm himself. For a film that serves as the perfect return to form by using the same horror elements that made the series great in the first place, there might be no better time or place to honor an underrated character.

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters in the US.

