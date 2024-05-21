The Big Picture Alien: Romulus, set between the original movie and Aliens, features monsters from deep space facing new characters.

A crew of space colonists must use scientific knowledge to defeat lurking creatures in the shadows of their ship.

A new image pays homage to the original Alien visual language, as director Fede Álvarez brings fresh terror to the beloved franchise this August.

One of the most beloved horror franchises in the history of cinema is about to return to the big screen, and Fandango has shared a new image from Alien: Romulus as part of their summer movie preview. The upcoming installment will take place between the original Alien movie and Aliens, as humans continue to come into contact with the heartless monsters from deep space. No one will be safe from the horrors beyond their comprehension in the new sequel directed by Fede Álvarez, who previously worked on titles such as Don't Breathe and Evil Dead.

Alien: Romulus will follow a new group of space colonists as they encounter the dangerous organisms seen in other installments of the franchise. Characters such as Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), Andy (David Jonsson) and Tyler (Archie Renaux) will have to face their fears once the aliens infiltrate their ship, with new creatures lurking in the shadows of the vessel. Just like other protagonists of the series did before them, the crew from Alien: Romulus will need to use their scientific knowledge to figure out a way to defeat the monsters before every person on the ship is killed.

The new image from Alien: Romulus shows how the visual language from the original movies inspired the upcoming sequel, with the lighting and blocking of the movie paying homage to what came before it. Ridley Scott directed the first Alien story, which was released in theaters in 1979. Starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, the movie proved that audiences were ready for a new wave of science fiction horror. Ripley's introduction was so successful that it led to the production of several other movies, as well as a crossover with the Predator film series.

The Team Behind 'Alien: Romulus'

Besides directing Alien: Romulus, Fede Álvarez wrote the screenplay for the upcoming movie alongside Rodo Sayagues, who has worked with the filmmaker in the past. The cast of the new movie will also feature Isabela Merced, who was recently seen as Anya Corazón in Madame Web. The stage is set for the new crew of space colonists to leave their mark of the legacy that started on the big screen decades ago, as humanity feels small yet again in the face of unknown dangers from outer space. Alien: Romulus will be the first installment of the franchise released on the big screen since the premiere of Alien: Covenant.

You can check out the new image from Alien: Romulus above, before the movie premieres in theaters on August 16.