The Big Picture Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez embraced classic filmmaking techniques to make his Alien story feel both fresh and familiar.

Ridley Scott, producer of Alien: Romulus, played an instrumental role in Álvarez's directorial appointment for the sequel.

The upcoming Alien installment takes place between the original and the sequel, offering fans a standalone chapter with Scott and Cameron's approval.

In a summer packed with highly anticipated movies, one of the most talked about monster horror sci-fi flicks of the year just got an exciting new look. In an exclusive interview with Total Film, which also revealed a new look at the movie, Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez talked about how the Aliens sequel director James Cameron consulted on the script, as well as embracing past filmmaking techniques to make his iteration of an Alien story feel both fresh and familiar. Álvarez revealed that Cameron thanked him at the end of his phone call, to which he responded, "You don't have to thank us; it's the best day ever for us!"

Original Alien director Ridley Scott, who is fresh off one of 2023's most divisive films with Napoleon, is credited as a producer on Alien: Romulus and was reportedly "instrumental" in helping Álvarez get the job directing the next installment. Álvarez also mentioned how he embraced many of the practical effects approaches that his predecessors, Cameron and Scott, used in their films, as well as relying on the use of animatronic creature effects to create the most realistic monster experience imaginable. He also spoke about how the film will resonate with classic Alien and Aliens fans:

"The environments, and the pace of it as well — it's more similar to Alien for quite a bit. And then gradually — you won't even know — you feel like it's more Aliens. It's a natural progression, and it happens effortlessly."

Alien: Romulus takes place between the 1979 original and the 1986 sequel, but is not considered a prequel or a sequel, just an original, standalone chapter in the Alien franchise. With both original creators involved in consulting and producing capacity, fans of the original Alien movies can rest well knowing the upcoming installment has Scott and Cameron's seal of approval.

Who Stars in ’Alien: Romulus?

In addition to Álvarez directing and also co-writing the script with Rodo Sayagues, Alien: Romulus has assembled an impressive cast. Isabela Merced, who previously starred in Madame Web earlier this year and has also been tapped to play Dina in The Last of Us Season 2, will star as Kay, alongside Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine. Also set to star in Alien: Romulus are Archie Renaux (Morbius), David Johnson (Industry), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu.

Alien: Romulus arrives in theaters on August 16. Check out the new-look image above and stream the original Alien (1979) on Hulu.

Alien: Romulus Young people from a distant world must face the most terrifying life form in the universe. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , Isabela Merced , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues Distributor(s) 20th Century Studios

