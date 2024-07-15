The Big Picture Alien: Romulus brings back the terrifying roots of the franchise with iconic imagery and practical effects.

Expect a spine-chilling journey as space colonists stumble upon a horrifying life form in the new installment.

The upcoming spin-off TV series by Noah Hawley adds to the excitement of the Alien universe's return to its original roots.

The classic Alien franchise is back on the big screen this summer with the highly anticipated release of its latest installment, Alien: Romulus from director Fede Álvarez. With the film still a little over a month away from its theatrical debut, a brand-new image has been revealed in an exclusive with TotalFilm, which features Isabela Merced’s character from the film.

While additional details about her character remain under wraps, and likely will remain so until the film’s release, the image does feature some of the iconic imagery that fans are familiar with from the franchise. Echoing the original movie, it appears Romulus will be utilizing the same '70s-inspired futurism that was prevalent in the Nostromo. However, the film won’t just be harking back to the aesthetic of the original film, as according to Merced in an interview with TotalFilm, the latest chapter will also be going back to the franchise’s original terrifying roots. "I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life," she said.

Additional plot information remains a secret for now, as one would expect from an Alien film, but the film will center on a group of space colonists who, while scavenging a derelict space station, stumble upon a terrifying life form. The movie will be set between the first two films in the franchise, which are often referred to as the best, likely meaning fans are in for a plethora of nostalgic callbacks. And with Álvarez attached to the project, fans can also look forward to plenty of practical effects, a franchise staple.

There’s More Terror to Come With the Alien Franchise

Image via Total Film

Alien debuted in theaters during the summer of 1979 and remains a classic of the genre, with praise given to the film’s visual style, suspenseful direction, and acting. Since then, a critically acclaimed follow-up directed by James Cameron, alongside additional poorly received sequels and crossovers has solidified the franchise’s presence in pop culture. Additionally, director Ridley Scott would later re-revisit the Alien universe with two prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, which received a divisive response from fans and critics. However, with a new installment finally on the way, it looks like the franchise is finally returning to its original roots, but fans have more to look forward to. As previously reported, a spin-off TV series is also in the works by Fargo creator Noah Hawley. No additional information has been revealed yet, but the show is expected to premiere sometime next year on Hulu. Until then, fans can embark on a terrifying journey on the big screen that will remind them that in space, no one can hear you scream.

Alien: Romulus launches into theaters on August 16. Check out the brand-new image from the film below.