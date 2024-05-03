The Big Picture Alien: Romulus premieres in theaters on August 16th.

Director Fede Álvarez brings the Alien universe back to its claustrophobic roots in Romulus.

Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux lead the charge against the Xenomorph in this standalone horror tale set in the Alien universe.

Alien is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. The original film recently returned to theaters to mark the scary occasion. However, what most horror fans are waiting for is the next scream-worthy installment of the franchise, Alien: Romulus. The Fede Álvarez directed sequel is set to return the franchise to its claustrophobic roots on the big screen this August. Now, as fans wait for an Alien-filled summer, Romulus’ latest images will have you on the edge of your seat.

Provided exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, the two images include the best look yet at the sequel’s Xenomorph, with the slimy creature getting ready for his close-up and grinning straight in the face of their next potential victim. The film has put a major focus on the practical effects, which help make the original classic horror the nightmare it is today. With facehuggers at the ready, the Xenomorph suit looks better and more terrifying than ever. The last image showcases two of Romulus' leads, Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine and Archie Renaux’s Tyler. The latter, in a stunningly framed hero shot, is armed as the two are ready for the blood-soaked battle ahead.

Spaeny has recently made a huge splash in two A24 films, Priscilla and Civil War. Renaux, on the other hand, is most known for his starring role in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone and starred alongside Camila Mendes in the Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy Upgraded earlier this year. Spacey and Renaux will be fighting for their lives in Romulus with an ensemble that includes Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

What’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Romulus is a stand-alone horror tale set in the Alien universe. Taking place between the events of the first two films,“while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The sequel was co-written by Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues with original Alien director Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer. From the spooky teaser trailer, Romulus appears to be recapturing the haunted house gothic charm of the first film. This makes sense given Álvarez’s eerie filmography. The beloved genre director previously directed two of the most cherished horror films of the last decade, Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe. The filmmaker also produced and wrote the story for the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre film released by Netflix.

Alien: Romulus stalks into theaters on August 16, 2024. The previously released teaser can be viewed below with the new images. The franchise will also soon be making its jump to television in the form of an Alien FX series. The plots of Romulus and this upcoming series are unrelated.

