The crew of Alien: Romulus faces off against deadly threats in outer space, led by Cailee Spaeny's character Rain Carradine.

Set between the first Alien movie and Aliens, director Fede Álvarez has creative freedom to expand the franchise legacy.

A talented cast including Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Isabela Merced will bring new life to the Alien universe in Romulus.

The crew from Alien: Romulus has been revealed in a new collection of images released by Total Film. Before they face off against the scariest threats outer space has to offer on the big screen next month, the team of explorers will get a chance to share more about themselves. Cailee Spaeny's character will be the lead of the story. Known as Rain Carradine, the scavenger has a synthetic brother known as Andy (David Jonsson). The Alien franchise will continue to explore what it means to be human in a universe where artifical life is constantly created for different purposes.

Alien: Romulus will take place between the first Alien movie and Aliens. The time period gives director Fede Álvarez more creative freedom when it comes to expanding the legacy of the beloved franchise. The upcoming movie will follow a crew of the Weyland-Yutani research station. The team will travel through the stars while searching for a brighter future for themselves, only for them to run into the deadliest creature in the galaxy. The new images from Alien: Romulus provide new looks at Rain, Andy, Tyler (Archie Renaux) and Bjorn (Spike Fearn). Time is running out for the Weyland-Yutani crew.

The cast of Alien: Romulus is filled with talented stars. Before being cast as the lead of the next installment of the franchise, Cailee Spaeny received plenty of praise for her portrayal of Priscilla Presley in Priscilla. After fighting for her life in outer space, the performer will be seen in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Spaeny will share the screen with Isabela Merced. The actress was recently seen in Madame Web, and she will make the jump towards a very different superhero project in next summer's Superman. Álvarez has assembled a very talented cast to continue the legacy of the franchise created by Ridley Scott.

'Alien: Romulus' Is Directed by Fede Álvarez

Fede Álvarez was more than ready to take on the challenge of directing the first Alien movie in seven years. The filmmaker previously worked on Don't Breathe, the thriller that told the story of how three intruders got locked in with the dangerous Blind Man (Stephen Lang) while trying to rob his house. The movie proved that Álvarez knew how to craft a powerful horror story, making him a great candidate to tackle the premise of Alien: Romulus. Álvarez also wrote the screenplay for Romulus alongside Rodo Sayagues. The pair has worked together for years, with their creative partnership taking its next step with the upcoming film.

You can check out the new images from Alien: Romulus