The new film is set to take place between the first two installments of the franchise, promising more thrills.

Fede Álvarez directs the movie, which was initially slated for Hulu but upgraded to for a wide theatrical release.

The Alien franchise is coming back to terrify audiences this summer with the release of its latest film, Alien: Romulus, which just debuted its first official trailer. As fans eagerly await its long-awaited arrival on the big screen, we've also gotten a set of new images from the film, reminding audiences that in space, no one can hear you scream.

It wouldn’t be the Alien franchise without its iconic Xenomorph, and the latest set of images put the extraterrestrial terror on full display, with its jaws ready to strike into a new set of victims. The design definitely echoes past iterations, a hint that the movie will focus on bringing the franchise back to its original roots after the divisive prequel duology. However, the design of the alien isn’t the only visual throwback in the movie, as other images showcase Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson wandering the dimly-lit, and extra smoke-filled, halls of the spaceship, with its design being a clear parallel to the Nostromo from the first film.

Additional plot details about the upcoming film remain under wraps, but according to previous reports, the events of the story will take place between the first two installments of the franchise. Fede Álvarez, who previously helmed horror hits, such as Don't Breathe and Evil Dead, directs the movie. The film was initially slated to debut exclusively on Hulu but was upgraded to a wide theatrical release, in a sign of confidence. After all, there is no better way to experience the terrors of a horror film than with an audience, and fans will soon get to experience all the thrills when the movie hits theaters this August.

The ‘Alien’ Franchise Returns After a Seven-Year Hiatus

The Alien franchise was last seen on the big screen with the prequel duology helmed by Ridley Scott, the director of the original film. The prequels began in 2012 with the release of Prometheus, which received a mixed reception from fans, but the expansion of the franchise was cut short after the release of Alien: Covenant and eventually put on hiatus after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. It looks like things are gearing back in the right direction for the franchise with the new film, but fans still have even more to look forward to as a television series is also on the way from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. There is no word yet on when the show is set to debut, but with a new movie just around the corner, it looks like Alien is officially back and here to stay.

Alien: Romulus debuts exclusively in theaters on August 16. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming science fiction horror movie below. The original Alien movie can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

