The Big Picture Alien: Romulus rakes in $16.8 million globally at the IMAX box office, marking a strong 15.5% of the opening weekend total.

IMAX CEO praises Disney's marketing strategy for the film, highlighting its success in driving box office shares worldwide.

The visually immersive experience of Alien: Romulus resonates with audiences, earning positive Rotten Tomatoes scores and strong CinemaScore ratings.

IMAX moviegoers worldwide have felt the terrifying embrace of Disney/20th Century’s Alien: Romulus, as the film gestated a staggering $16.8 million at the IMAX box office, accounting for a chest-bursting 15.5% of the global opening weekend total. This impressive performance marks the second-highest global opening ever for IMAX in the month of August, signaling the enduring appeal of the Alien franchise. Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, expressed enthusiasm about the film’s success, stating:

“Disney’s strategy to lean into IMAX in its marketing paid off in a big way — with our network driving strong double-digit share of the box office around the world, including China. Fede Álvarez delivered one of the best entries in this series and Disney successfully leveraged IMAX to help put a fresh spin on this beloved, long-running franchise.”

Alien: Romulus, the latest addition to the 45-year-old franchise, was presented entirely in the exclusive IMAX expanded aspect ratio, providing a visually immersive experience that resonated with a new generation of moviegoers. The film earned $7.3 million from 400 screens in North America alone, making up a substantial 17.6% of the domestic total. International markets also showed strong support, with Romulus opening to $9.5 million, including a significant $5 million from the IMAX China network, representing 23% of the total box office in the region. The success of Alien: Romulus is expected to continue as it remains on IMAX screens globally, with the film set to debut in India later this week.

The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score standing at a slightly better 86%. Alien: Romulus also earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds, the best in almost 40 years for the franchise. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the film “has a promising beginning and end, but the middle gets a bit too muddled in nostalgia for this franchise.”

What Else Played in IMAX This Week?

Image via 20th Century Studios

In other IMAX news, Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine continues to claw its way up the charts, crossing $81 million in IMAX global box office, solidifying its place as one of the all-time Top 25 IMAX titles.

Meanwhile, the Chinese market saw a more modest debut with Detective Conan: Million Dollar Pentagram, which opened to $500K while sharing IMAX screens with Alien: Romulus, bringing the IMAX cumulative total to $5.1 million in China. This week, IMAX will also host the opening of Filmnation/Lionsgate’s The Crow on 625 screens across 44 markets, including North America, the UK, the Middle East, Mexico, and Brazil.

Stay tuned at Collider for further box office updates.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

Get IMAX Tickets