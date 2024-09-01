This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

IMAX had an outstanding Labor Day weekend, bringing in an impressive $8.1 million globally, with South Korea leading the charge thanks to the phenomenal performance of Im Hero: The Stadium. The concert/event film, starring the legendary Korean "Trot" music icon Lim Young Woong, made history by delivering the biggest IMAX opening Wednesday ever in South Korea. The IMAX network’s 21 screens accounted for a scorching 44% of the film’s opening day gross, despite representing only 7% of the total screens in the market.

The momentum continued throughout the weekend, with IMAX contributing $1.55 million by Sunday, a staggering 46% of the total opening weekend gross for the film. With an eye-popping $79,000 per screen average, Im Hero: The Stadium set a new record as the biggest IMAX local language opening weekend ever in South Korea, and it now ranks as the 8th highest-grossing IMAX opening of all time in the country across all titles.

'Alien: Romulus' Breaks a Horror Record

Meanwhile, Disney/20th Century’s Alien: Romulus continued to make waves in the horror genre, adding $3.26 million to its global IMAX total over the four-day weekend. This brings its cumulative IMAX earnings to $37.2 million, officially making it the biggest IMAX horror release ever. In North America alone, the film brought in $755,000 over the weekend, boosting its domestic IMAX total to $13.1 million. International markets contributed another $2.5 million, bringing the overseas IMAX cume to $24.1 million.

Also from Disney/20th Century, Deadpool & Wolverine made a return to IMAX screens during the holiday weekend, pulling in an additional $2.2 million from 609 runs worldwide. Domestically, the film added $1.6 million to its total, which now stands at $44.2 million through Monday. Globally, the film has grossed an impressive $84 million in IMAX, solidifying its position as the 5th highest-grossing Marvel title ever in IMAX history.

Looking ahead, IMAX is set for another exciting week with the Monday release of National Geographic’s Fly, which will debut on 337 IMAX screens globally, including 283 in North America. Warner Bros. is also preparing to release Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice across 764 IMAX screens in 73 markets this coming weekend. Adding to the lineup, AGS Entertainment’s Tamil-language sci-fi action film The Greatest of All Time will hit around 140 IMAX screens across 16 markets, including India, North America, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom, starting Thursday.

