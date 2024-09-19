IMAX has announced that Disney and 20th Century Studios' immensely successful Alien: Romulus has officially become the highest-grossing horror film in the history of the company. The movie's $40 million gross since its release in August propelled it to the top of the charts, in a tremendous summer season for IMAX, additionally bolstered by the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel picture also holds the title of the fifth-highest grossing Marvel movie in IMAX history.

It's the latest box office achievement for the latest installment of the horror franchise, which was first launched by Ridley Scott back in the 1970s. Last weekend, the movie continued its impressive run at the global box office, with the final gross at an estimated $330.7 million worldwide after five weekends. Of that total, $101.3 million came from domestic earnings, while $229.4 million was from international markets. In China, it remained the #1 non-local film, contributing $104.2 million to the film's international total.

The movie follows a group of young space colonizers working for the Weyland-Yutani corporation (they are absolutely terrible employers, based on the franchise so far), who attempt to scavenge what they believe is an abandoned space station but instead, end up going head to head with the Xenomorph. The truly terrifying part of the film is that the Xenomorph is just the beginning of their problems aboard the Romulus. Directed by Fede Álvarez, the movie also stars the likes of Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson.

Is 'Alien: Romulus' Worth Watching?

Collider's Ross Bonaime thought the movie didn't try quite hard enough to stand on its own two feet and was perhaps a bit too derivative of the movies that came before it in the Alien series, but he did single out the cast for praise, in particular, the performances of the terrific Spaeny (Rain Carradine) and Jonsson (as the android Andy, whose two personalities are remarkably different.) He said:

"Romulus also works because of its cast, particularly Spaeny and Jonsson. Their dynamic shifts and changes as the film goes along, from lifelong friends to questioning each other’s motivations and everywhere in between. Spaeny’s Rain is clever, always aware of the nightmare she’s in, but also of the nightmare she’ll be trapped in when/if she gets back to the colony. Rain is essentially our Ripley surrogate; however, while Sigourney Weaver played this lead role with intense assuredness and strength, Spaeny’s fear and uncertainty of how to act adds an interesting layer to this type of character. But it’s Jonsson who is the star of this show , playing Andy as an android who has to balance what is best for his closest friend and what is right for the company he was made for. As the humans he’s stuck with make questionable choices, Andy takes emotion out of the equation, counterbalancing the stupid decisions the humans can’t help but lean towards with their “hearts” and “consciences.” Because Andy is balancing between humanity and his android impulses, we get a character who goes from being genuinely uncertain about his place in this world to terrifyingly focused on his quest."

Alien: Romulus is still playing in theaters now. Grab your tickets below.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Main Genre Horror Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

Get tickets