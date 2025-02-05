Collider is partnering with Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century to invite audiences to leave the planet behind and allow their imaginations to run wild with our next screening. Los Angeles residents won’t want to miss this one (and those outside the city may want to book their travel now), as Alien: Romulus will make its IMAX invasion in this special event screening. On top of catching one of the best horror movies from 2024 on the biggest screen, fans are invited to stay for an incredibly special Q&A with members of the film’s creative team, including director Fede Alvarez. If you want to fully immerse yourself with Xenomorphs and celebrate the sci-fi horror flick’s road to the Academy Awards, where it’s been nominated for Best Visual Effects, keep reading to find out more.

Set between Ridley Scott’s franchise-starting movie, Alien, and James Cameron’s beloved sequel, Aliens, Alien: Romulus ditches the characters of the past and enters a new chapter into the story. In it, audiences meet Cailee Spaeny’s (Civil War) Rain Carradine, who, along with her android brother Andy (David Jonsson), are desperate to get off their colony after discovering that Weland-Yutani has tacked more time onto their work contract. Along with a group of friends, the pair set out for a derelict space station to retrieve cryostasis equipment that will allow them to survive a nine-year journey to the utopian planet of Yvaga III. Unfortunately for this young team of explorers, things almost immediately go wrong when they discover that a dangerous creature has taken up residence aboard the station. The film also features performances from Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Spike Fearn (Back to Black), and Aileen Wu.

‘Alien: Romulus’ IMAX Screening Details

Should you find yourself in the Los Angeles vicinity on Thursday, February 13, at 7 pm, we’d love for you to join us for our screening. The event will be held at the IMAX HQ and will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub. As if hearing Alvarez speak about his massively successful film wasn’t enough, the session will also include Visual Effects Supervisor Eric Barba, and Wētā FX Visual Effects Supervisor Daniel Macarin, who have both been nominated for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

How to Get ‘Alien: Romulus’ Tickets