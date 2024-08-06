The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with 20th Century Studios and IMAX to offer Los Angeles a chance to see Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus in IMAX before its official theatrical release.

In Alien: Romulus, a new crew comes face to face with the deadly Xenomorph in this Alien sequel.

Enter for a chance to win free tickets to this special IMAX event in LA. Details below.

This summer just keeps getting better and better. We couldn’t be more excited to offer our Los Angeles readers a chance to catch one of this year’s most hotly-anticipated horrors, Alien: Romulus. We’re teaming up with 20th Century Pictures and IMAX to invite you to check out director Fede Álvarez’s Alien sequel in IMAX ahead of the crowds. This one’s going to go fast, so read on for details on how to enter to win free tickets to this special event.

From the director of Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe comes a brand-new addition to the Xenomorph franchise. Álvarez’s direct sequel is taking audiences back into the farthest reaches of space where no one can hear you scream, even in IMAX. A new troupe of spacefarers, led by Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) and Isabela Merced (Madame Web), find themselves fighting for their lives when the derelict space station they’re scavenging is infested with deadly apex predators. Coming from Álvarez, we can expect plenty of gnarly kills, and best of all? Romulus got the seal of approval from Ridley Scott.

Why You Have to See ‘Alien: Romulus’ in IMAX

You don't want to miss a single Chestbursting moment.

We’re always advocates for seeing movies in a theater, but particularly in IMAX when you can. For Alien: Romulus, seeing this sci-fi horror is a must in this format at least once. The movie was filmed with IMAX cameras to capture every inch of gore and terror, so it just makes sense. While at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Álvarez, who had this to say:

“We didn't want to make it in IMAX just to be like, ‘Well, you can see it on IMAX, and the screen is bigger.’ We want it to be a different experience. So for the IMAX version, we went the full aperture. We shot it on cameras that were IMAX certified, and they were almost 4:3, where you have a lot of top and a lot of bottom. All the other versions are just your classic aspect ratio for film. If you go to IMAX, you just get that massive screen, and you get more of the movie, actually, more of the top and bottom, so you get to see a lot more things, and it's really gorgeous. I mean, nothing beats that IMAX experience. Unfortunately, not everybody’s lucky enough to have an IMAX close to their home, but if they do, they should definitely check it out in IMAX.”

‘Alien: Romulus’ IMAX Screening Details

Be sure to hit the link below for your chance to win tickets.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, come join us on Tuesday, August 13 near LAX for our advanced IMAX screening of Alien: Romulus. Be among the first to experience this return to the iconic franchise as it’s meant to be seen on the biggest screen. The movie will begin at 7 pm, and there will be no Q&A to follow.

How to Get ‘Alien: Romulus’ Tickets

To enter for your chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. This one’s going to go fast! We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to August 13, so keep an eye out.

Alien: Romulus officially opens in theaters in the US on August 16. For more Collider screenings, click this link.