The Big Picture Alien: Romulus promises a terrifying experience with a new IMAX format for fans of the horror genre.

Director Fede Álvarez emphasizes the unique visual experience of seeing Romulus in IMAX for top-to-bottom viewing.

The Alien franchise's latest installment, Romulus, hits theaters on August 16, 2024, offering a return to horror form.

While San Diego Comic Con was huge for the superhero genre, it was also a great time to celebrate the horror genre. Front and center in that conversation was Alien: Romulus, which had its scream-worthy panel this past Friday. Director Fede Álvarez and the entire ensemble cast full of young stars were in attendance to help countdown to the sequel’s release next month. Now, Álvarez explains why you need to see Romulus in IMAX.

When asked by our own Steven Weintraub about the premium format at Collider’s SDCC Studio, the popular genre director responded, “We didn't want to make it in IMAX just to be like, ‘Well, you can see it on IMAX, and the screen is bigger.’ We want it to be a different experience.” Álvarez would continue on:

“So, for the IMAX version, we went the full aperture. We shot it on cameras that were IMAX certified, and they were almost 4:3, where you have a lot of top and a lot of bottom. All the other versions are just your classic aspect ratio for film. If you go to IMAX, you just get that massive screen, and you get more of the movie, actually, more of the top and bottom, so you get to see a lot more things, and it's really gorgeous.”

The Evil Dead filmmaker would finish by saying, “I mean, nothing beats that IMAX experience. Unfortunately, not everybody’s lucky enough to have an IMAX close to their home, but if they do, they should definitely check it out in IMAX.” In the past handful of years, big horror franchise films like Scream (2022) and Evil Dead Rise have benefited from the format. Especially in the chilling sound department, which Alien has always been king of.

What’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Alien: Romulus takes place between the events of Ridley Scott’s original Alien and its first sequel, Aliens. The story follows a group of space colonizers, led by Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Isabela Merced (Superman) and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), as they attempt to scavenge an abandoned space station. However, they barked up the wrong expedition, as it's full of Xenomorphs and series staple facehuggers. The latter of which was horrifyingly present at Romulus’ SDCC panel. From the atmospheric trailers, the sequel looks to be a return to genre form for the horror franchise and is packed to the brim with killer particle effects. Romulus will be the first film in the series since 2017’s Alien: Covenant.

When Does ‘Alien: Romulus’ Release?

Alien: Romulus is unleashing its unique brand of terror on theaters on August 16, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. The Alien franchise is currently in the middle of its 45th anniversary and the entire series can currently be streamed on Hulu.