The highest-grossing horror movie of 2024 so far, Alien: Romulus, shows no sign of slowing down after yet another strong week at the Box Office. Now, the film is set to reach yet another milestone as it edges ever closer to the $200 million mark internationally, currently sitting on $197 million. International ticket sales have proved a fruitful venture for Romulus, with the movie's total gross to date made up of 2/3 international sales. With domestic takings totaling $91 million thus far, combined with the aforementioned international sales, Alien: Romulus' Box Office total is just $12 million shy of $300 million.

A $300 million haul would cement Romulus as the second-highest-grossing movie in the franchise, $100 million short of the 2012 prequel, Prometheus. Of course, these figures are not adjusted for inflation, with the original Alien's $186 million haul in 1979 translating to a $291 million total today. This wouldn't be enough to make it the franchise's highest-grossing project, but it would mean it performed better than 2017's Alien: Covenant, a movie many fans of the franchise would rather forget.

For Romulus, outperforming Covenant was an important achievement, with proof needed that the hunger for the franchise was still strong despite the 2017 misstep. Alas, Romulus has done just this in less than three weeks in theaters, with the film only likely to increase the gap on its older sibling as time continues. Given a PVOD release for the latest installment isn't expected until mid-October, and that the Fede Alvarez feature is still yet to drop below $1.4 million in daily domestic takings, there is certainly a chance that Romulus could continue its rise through the ranks and perhaps even challenge Prometheus for the title of "biggest earner in the franchise".

Another Horror Movie Threatens to Take 'Alien: Romulus's Crown

Image via Warner Bros.

The likes of Alien: Romulus and Longlegs have proven that the desire to see a horror movie in theaters in 2024 is great. Longlegs defied expectations thanks to a viral marketing campaign and major success with theatergoers, but, alas, it is Romulus that takes the crown for the highest-earning horror of 2024. However, as we edge nearer to spooky season, the horror big-hitters will soon rear their frightening heads, headlined by a certain sequel that has the world talking. That sequel is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited second serving of the genius Tim Burton original. After 30-plus years, the franchise is back with a brand-new story with a blend of old and new characters and promises to be a big hit at the Box Office. For this reason, there is certainly a chance Romulus might lose its title as the highest-grossing horror to Michael Keaton's charismatic ghost.

Alien: Romulus is about to hit the $200 million mark internationally. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

Get Tickets