Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus is bringing xenomorphs back to our theaters in a big way, set between Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens, the new movie introduces a new cast of characters trying to escape one of Weyland-Yutani’s desolate mining colonies. The film follows Rain (Cailee Spaeny), an orphaned young woman wasting away her days on a mining colony with her android "brother" Andy (David Jonsson), a failing android model programmed to care for her. Change comes in the form of her ex-boyfriend Tyler (Archie Renaux) and his crew consisting of his kind sister Kay (Isabela Merced), the talented pilot Navarro (Aileen Wu), and Tyler’s Android-hating cousin Bjorn (Spike Fearn), with a plan to salvage parts from a decrepit Weyland-Yutani ship and get off their sunless colony. While Rain and Andy are the central focus of the movie, there is a plot detail pertaining to two of the supporting characters that Álvarez was hoping audiences would catch.

Isabela Merced's Kay Is Pregnant in 'Alien: Romulus'

One of the film's biggest remaining mysteries regarded the pregnancy of the sweet but secretive Kay. Revealed to protagonist Rain (and the audience) early on, the pregnancy becomes a pivotal part of the film's finale (when is a pregnancy in an Alien franchise film not pivotal?) While there are subtle hints for astute viewers, at no point does Kay directly divulge the identity of the baby's father. Even by the film's end, it's up to viewers to discern who they suspect may be the father of the plot-changing fetus. Or at least it was. In a comment on an Alien subreddit thread, the director's response to a fan's question finally confirms the infant's secretive father, putting certain details, including the entire finale, in a darkly ironic light.

Kay's Baby's Father Is Her Cousin Bjorn

Kay's pregnancy is a big deal in Alien: Romulus. While most of the characters we follow don't know about her pregnancy, it's extremely important to the film's finale. Right after the chestburster kills Navarro and emerges from her body, Bjorn is killed as he tries to get himself and Kay to safety. But before this, the two share a tender moment. This is the key scene that provoked the comment. In the Reddit AMA, a user asked the Alien franchise subreddit "Right before Bjorn's death, he and Kay share a moment where they touch each other in a very intimate way. Am I the only one who thought this was a sign that Bjorn is the "jerk" who got her pregnant." The director chimed in a short time later with "Yes he is. Good catch!"

The fact that Kay was impregnated by her cousin Bjorn is lightly prefigured in the film's first act. The rest of the crew refer to Bjorn as an "asshole," a character description borne out by his repeated mistreatment of the android Andy (and overall antagonistic or selfish behavior) throughout the film. When Kay's morning sickness gets triggered on the crew's ship, the Corbelan, she confesses to Rain in private that the baby's father was "just some asshole," a not-so-subtle nod to the situation. This fact certainly changes the dynamics between the crew, with Bjorn and Kay both keeping layers of secrets from the group (who would undoubtedly have strong feelings about it) and creating a very complicated web around both Kay and the fan-maligned, android-hating neer-do-well Bjorn.

It Makes Sense That Bjorn Would Sacrifice Himself For Kay in 'Alien: Romulus'

What's most interesting about the reveal is that it also potentially explains why the ever-antagonistic Bjorn would be willing to sacrifice himself for Kay: he wasn't just sacrificing himself for his cousin but for his child and the child's mother. (This is assuming he knows that Kay is pregnant, as we never see them directly acknowledge it.) Given the reason for Bjorn's ever-present hatred of androids, that he lost his mother when an android chose to save a greater number of people over her and her two companions, it would make absolute sense that "saving his family" would be at the top of his priority list. The reveal also gives a layer of tragic irony to said self-sacrifice: Bjorn may have saved Kay, but his procreation with Kay essentially means he's the father of the monstrous Offspring that ultimately kills her.

