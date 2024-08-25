The Big Picture Alien: Romulus offers a compelling new story, but fan service detracts from its solid horror-action flick.

The film's strong first half features effective horror sequences, well-portrayed characters, and impressive production design.

Fan service in the second half, including unnecessary callbacks and cameos, takes away from the film's originality and impact.

Fans were incredibly excited for the latest installment of the Alien series, a franchise that has had peaks and valleys in quality over the years. With proven talent Fede Álvarez on board, and the film slated to break from Ridley Scott’s prequel saga (which had received mixed feedback from critics and fans), the stars seemed to be aligning for something special. Legacy sequels and soft reboots are all the rage these days, and between films like Blade Runner 2049, Top Gun: Maverick, and Creed, it is clearly not impossible to make this kind of film satisfying for fans while continuing the story of the series in an interesting way.

However, for every Top Gun: Maverick, there is also an Independence Day: Resurgence, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, or Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. These films left fans uninspired, throwing nostalgic imagery at the screen hoping that it would distract from the lacking elements of the script. Alien: Romulus falls into a strange middle ground between these two, in that it does actually provide a worthwhile and compelling new Alien story, but, unfortunately, still feels the need to throw in the obligatory fan service which brings down an otherwise solid horror-action flick.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes

'Alien: Romulus' Overdoes the Fan Service

Playing to the fan base of a franchise is not inherently a bad thing, as seen with the push of the Marvel Cinematic Universe towards the climactic Avengers: Endgame, which was essentially an entire film paying homage to various fan-favorite moments and characters. But that was part of a massive comic book universe event coming off the heels of 21 films worth of set-up. A film like Alien: Romulus, meant as a more low-key retread of the first Alien film following a small group of people through a monster-infested ship, does not need the epic reintroduction of familiar elements like Ian Holm being resurrected as Rook. Not only are the morals surrounding resurrecting dead actors still hotly debated, and the CGI involved still off-putting (reminiscent of the uncanny valley nightmare that was Peter Cushing in Rogue One), but it feels like a forced inclusion that will confuse any new viewers who do not remember his character from Alien and possibly disturb fans who do. In addition, it removes the possibility of having a new iconic character played by a new up-and-coming actor who could bring something unique to the film.

There are many other examples of the film retreading classic Alien ground, from the entire structure of the story being very reminiscent of the original to the alien-human hybrid out of Alien: Resurrection to the hive with cocooned human victims from Aliens. Call-backs and treading familiar ground are not cardinal sins of franchise films (almost all of them do it to some extent), but it becomes especially egregious when the main character of this film, Rain (Cailee Spaeny), dons similar outfits and weaponry and strikes identical poses with similar backgrounds as Ellen Ripley did at the end of Alien, and essentially recreates the final few scenes of that film rather than branching into something more original. In the name of showing iconography that fans will recognize, the film takes the audience out of the film and removes tension from what could have been a thrilling finale.

'Alien: Romulus' Is a Good MovieWithout the Fan Service

Image via 20th Century Studios

The reason this is so disappointing on behalf of either Álvarez or, more likely, the studio, is that Alien: Romulus is good enough as a film on its own that it absolutely did not need this kind of fan service to prop it up. Oftentimes, distracting throwback lines and classic characters are hurled into one of these legacy films to distract from a poorly made film with lazy writing, bad effects, and no original ideas. Romulus actually has a lot to offer, particularly in its first half. The characters of Rain and Andy are charming and very well portrayed by the emerging talents Cailee Spaeny and David Jonnson, respectively. Some of the horror sequences are effective and well thought-out, namely the initial facehugger encounter. The production design and visual effects are also largely phenomenal: the initial mining colony and the ship feel real and have detail and weight to them, and provide a perfect setting for this story. Large chunks of the film are genuinely entertaining and exciting, and it’s a shame that the film doesn’t seem to have the confidence in itself to carry that through to the end.

The fan service mostly appears in the second half of the film, particularly during the climax, and it is almost like a different movie from the first half. Despite some well-executed action scenes (and a few original ideas like the xenomorph blood no-gravity sequence), it falls back on callbacks and lines that are not only completely unnecessary but actually make no sense. When the T-800 says “Come with me if you want to live” to Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, it isn’t just an ironic callback to the first film, but also works in the context of the scene itself. When Andy in this film drops the “Get away from her, you bitch” line, it is not only not consistent with his character but lacks the original context, which was Ripley fighting the female xenomorph queen to protect her surrogate daughter. The scenario made that line iconic, and parroting it purely for a “pause for applause” type of moment comes off as lazy and over-indulgent.

How Alien: Romulus Compares to Other Legacy Sequels

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As previously mentioned, “legacy sequel” is not an inherently negative label for a film to have. Films like Creed and Blade Runner 2049 came years after their originals and feature a new central protagonist and new compelling filmmaking, but they manage to still pay respectful homage to their predecessors. The balance of respect and reference to an original while pushing into a new direction is essential for a legacy sequel; it can also allow it to operate as a jumping-off point for what essentially becomes a new franchise (seen with the success of the latest Creed film that doesn't even feature Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky anymore).

However, there is the other category, the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion and the later Disney Star Wars offerings, which leaves fans not only disappointed but almost insulted by how the franchise tries to win them over with references and bringing back old characters. Alien: Romulus is split down the middle of these, as it does indeed fire up the franchise and bring new life to it with some creative ideas and a likable new cast, and yet stumbles at the finish line by unnecessarily throwing in throwbacks and cameos that fans were absolutely not clamoring for.

At the end of the day, Alien: Romulus has a lot to bring to the table, and stands above some of the truly lazy, cash-grab legacy sequels that are more and more commonplace these days. Unfortunately, it falls into the deceptive trap of thinking that throwing fan service at an audience may not just end up irritating those in the know and confusing those who aren't.

Alien: Romulus is in US theaters now.

Get Tickets