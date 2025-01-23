Ever since Disney’s streaming strategy has changed to add mature content to its platform, the viewership data has become consistently fascinating. As the entertainment giant adds more content to its platform — and given there's a clear distinction between kids' and adult profiles on Disney+ — R-rated content is getting more and more traction. At the start of the year, titles like Night Bitch, the John Wick franchise, and Deadpool and Wolverine dominated the charts, reflecting fans’ interest in mature content.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, which also marks MCU’s first R-rated entry, has been on the top 10 list since its debut on the platform. However, it has been now dethroned from its spot by Alien: Romulus, per Flix Patrol. The feature directed by Fede Álvarez has breathed new fire into the Alien franchise, renewing fans’ interest. The movie is currently at the #2 spot worldwide and only stands behind The Lion King live-action, whereas Deadpool and Wolverine has fallen to #4.

What Is Happening With the ‘Alien: Romulus’ Sequel?

Starring Cailee Spaeny, Alien: Romulus was a major box office success and garnered an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score. The feature swiftly scored a sequel with Álvarez returning to direct and co-write with his writing partner Rodo Sayagues. The director recently gave an update about the sequel which is in the early development stages.

“I think with sequels, it’s always about finding the right story. Me and Rodo [Sayagues], my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it’s not until we find something that we go 'Ok, that is a movie worth making' that we really embark on it. So that’s the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone’s time and is worthy of the title.”

Álvarez further explained that the team is cautious about making a sequel just for the sequel’s sake. “Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making [a sequel] just because the first one is a big hit … [making a sequel] just because you can make it, that’s always a recipe for disaster.” The director is quite right as fans have in the past rejected sequels to big-budget movies that really didn’t add to the story or characters — including within the Alien franchise itself. Given Romulus gave us ample jump scares, gore, and the most haunting Xenommorphs ever in the franchise's history, fans know a quality sequel will be worth the wait.

Alien: Romulus is streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Alien: Romulus Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts

