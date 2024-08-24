Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Alien: Romulus.

The Big Picture Weyland-Yutani sees themselves as superior to Romulus and Remus, claiming to "build better worlds" with arrogant intentions.

Weyland-Yutani greatly misinterprets the myth of Romulus and Remus in Alien: Romulus, leading to disastrous consequences.

The power of siblinghood is key in Alien: Romulus, highlighting the bond between Rain and Andy for survival.

Alien: Romulus appears to be pulling from Prometheus in its use of mythology; and not just in its title, but its setting too. Romulus takes place on the Weyland-Yutani space station, Renaissance, with one half named Remus, and the other half named Romulus. The story of Romulus and Remus follows two siblings who are abandoned as babies and then adopted by a wolf. They then drink that wolf’s milk, and end up fighting over the right to create and rule what would become Rome. As soon as the title for the ninth installment in the Alien franchise was announced, theories began about how the myth would tie into Alien: Romulus' plot. Now that Romulus has been released, we can finally see the full meaning behind the title of Alien: Romulus. Not only does it allude to Weyland-Yutani's arrogance, but it ultimately seems to point to the key survival trait that helps Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and Andy (David Jonsson) survive in the end.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes

What Is the Story of Romulus and Remus and How Does It Connect to Alien?

Weyland-Yutani uses this myth to fashion themselves as the creators of great empires. Whilst Romulus and Remus is the story of the siblings that built a better city, Weyland-Yutani claims to be "building better worlds" despite their nefarious intentions. We see the company's arrogance on full display, as they not only invoke this myth but almost seem to be claiming to be taking another step forward, which we certainly see in their approach to human evolution. Since the beginning of the Alien franchise, and reflected in the prequel title Prometheus, this story has revolved around the idea of humanity's exploration, whether through space or searching for power.

In both the myth of Romulus and Remus as well as the Alien franchise, the idea that humans are in need of some kind of special gift from the gods in order to evolve is prevalent. In Romulus and Remus’ case, it was the milk from a mother-wolf that turned them into great leaders. In Alien’s case, the black goo, compound Z-01, is this special gift, literally from the Engineers, humanity's creators. But, whilst the wolf's milk was willingly given in the myth of Romulus and Remus, Weyland-Yutani has stolen and bastardized this power, like Prometheus, leading to disastrous results.

Weyland-Yutani Greatly Misinterpret Myth In 'Alien: Romulus'

Image via 20th Century Studios

As Fede Ávarez pointed out in an interview with Digital Spy, Romulus had to kill Remus to build Rome, which Weyland-Yutani most likely interprets as the suffering necessary to build these "better worlds." But it spells doom for their plans, the same way Prometheus was misinterpreted by Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) as bringing power to humanity and ignoring Prometheus’ ending in the tale. Perhaps the greatest tragedy that makes these films so watchable is that it is never actually Weyland-Yutani who gets the worst punishment, their business efforts simply go awry. But characters like Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Newt (Carrie Henn), and Rain truly suffer through the trauma of these films.

Even on the Renaissance Station in Alien: Romulus, Weyland-Yutani displays a painting, Michelle Serre’s View of the Hotel de Ville, which depicts Marseille during the plague of 1720. In a close-up of the painting, we see a child breastfeeding from the corpse of a woman, invoking The Offspring’s later horrific birth and murder of Kay (Isabela Merced). But to Weyland-Yutani, the painting's depiction of social collapse and disease is most likely an example of humanity's flaws that need biological improvement to overcome. Weyland-Yutani's view of humanity via this painting ignores the dangers that the future could hold for humanity. As Ian Holm's Rook explains, Weyland-Yutani discovered "life," but they didn't realize what would be birthed from this discovery, literally.

The Power of Siblinghood Is Present In 'Alien: Romulus'

Close

In the same interview with Digital Spy, Álvarez also mentioned that the idea of "what it means to be someone's sibling" was a key theme of Alien: Romulus (and is obviously a major theme in the story of Romulus and Remus). Kay and Tyler (Archie Renaux) are brother and sister by blood, and Rain and Andy share the bond of siblinghood. What's interesting about Andy and Rain's relationship is how the power dynamic shifts throughout the film. In the beginning and end, Rain feels like the older sister, protecting her younger brother Andy, whereas when Andy has Rook's security credentials inputted into him, he feels like the older brother, making difficult decisions but still helping his younger sister (even if his directive has been corrupted). In both dynamics, Andy and Rain always need each other, no matter who has the power.

In the end, Alien: Romulus uses sibling stories to paint Rain and Andy as found family who need each other to survive. Throughout the Alien franchise, it's always been a character's inherent traits that help them survive. Ripley is tough and relentless, Newt is clever, and Andy and Rain have each other. Alien: Romulus proves that sibling love overcomes the greed of humanity. By understanding the entire dangers of the myths like Romulus and Prometheus — the violence and dangers of power — we can survive together.

Overall, Alien: Romulus' title goes so much deeper than just the setting. The mythical lore, and how it fits within the rest of the Alien franchise's themes sets up the entire plot to expose the arrogance of Weyland-Yutani and explore the dangers of meddling in powers humanity doesn't understand. Not only do Weyland-Yutani ignore the obvious consequences of their actions but, tragically, the worst of their consequences often hurt innocents in the process. In the end, though, the myth of Romulus and Remus does not entirely spell doom for everyone, as Rain and Andy prove that the bond of siblinghood is something that greatly assists them in their survival.

Alien: Romulus is in cinemas now.

GET TICKETS