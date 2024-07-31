The Big Picture NECA's new Alien collection features a Scorched Xenomorph figure, Facehugger, and more accessories for horror fans.

Alien: Romulus takes place between the original and Aliens films.

The film will be released on August 16, 2024, for a thrilling experience in theaters and IMAX.

July was a killer month for the horror genre with the releases of MaXXXine and Longlegs. However, August is going to end the summer in a blood-soaked fashion with the help of Alien: Romulus. The ninth film in the Alien series comes from the mind of modern horror legend Fede Álvarez, with the marketing putting an emphasis on the xenomorph-centric scares. Now, with three weeks to go till the sequel’s release, NECA has unleashed its brand-new Alien collection.

There are five pieces to this deadly collection. The main star of the show here is NECA’s latest seven-inch figure in their “Ultimate” horror line with the Scorched Xenomorph, based on Romulus. The figure comes with a handful of accessories, which include a Facehugger, a Chestburster, interchangeable hands, and a display base. There's also a Romulus accessory set that features a pulse rifle, a fossilized Xenomorph, a Facehugger, and a Chestburster with wire tails for posing and a cryo frame case with the Facehugger. This can be bought separately or in a bundle with the Scorched Xenomorph figure.

The next two pieces give some love to the Facehuggers. There's a life-size foam Facehugger replica and a matching Xenomorph life-size egg with LED lights. Finally, if you survive your encounter with the fear-inducing horror icon, there's a celebratory Xenomorph trophy. This collection serves as a love-letter to the franchise with a ton of skin-crawling detail.

What Is ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Being the first film in the franchise since 2017’s Alien: Convenient, Romulus takes place between the events of Ridley Scott’s original 1979 classic and James Cameron’s Aliens. It follows a young group of scavengers who pick the wrong abandoned space station to land on. Led by Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Romulus is going back to the old-school terror that the first couple of films delivered with plenty of practical effects that’ll make any horror fan smile. The hype for the film only grew this past weekend with the sequel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. In a year that has had a lot of amazing franchise returns, Romulus looks to be the fuse the Alien brand needs to enter its next scream-worthy phase.

When Does ‘Alien: Romulus’ Release?

Alien: Romulus is crashing into theaters on August 16, 2024. This includes IMAX, where Álverez said the film must-be seen. You can pre-order NECA’s Alien collection now. The set will be released later this year. Also, in addition to Romulus, the unrelated Alien: Earth will be the first TV series in the franchise and will be released sometime in 2025.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

