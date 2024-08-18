The Big Picture Add to your collection with Funko and NECA items celebraring Alien: Romulus.

Accessorize with Alien-inspired jewelry from RockLove and neon-designed socks from Rock'Em Socks.

Protect your phone with OtterBox cases featuring recognizable Alien characters like Ripley and Xenomorphs.

In space, no one can hear you scream, but be careful where you look at this delightful Alien: Romulus-inspired lineup of collectables and merch because some of them are just downright adorable. From Funkos to OtterBox phone cases, these items will have you showing off your love for Fede Álvarez’s chapter in the franchise that will be unleashed into cinemas over the weekend. Check out our product roundup and feast your eyes on out-of-this-world clothing, figures, and more.

Add To Your Funko and NECA Collection

Yes, the thought of coming face to face with a Xenomorph is actually terrifying, but these tiny Funkos lean more towards the “aww” with less of the “AAH” factor. There are a handful of different versions of the extraterrestrial lifeform to choose from, including a light blue and green illuminated black light design. Main characters like Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine and David Jonsson’s synthetic, Andy, are also available to add to your Alien-themed showcase. If you’re looking for something more unsettling, NECA has pre-orders now open for a 7-inch scorched Xenomorph action figure. Your future little buddy comes with a slew of additional parts including interchangeable handsies (cute!) and a facehugger extra side piece.

‘Alien’ Accessories