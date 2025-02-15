Summary To celebrate their Best Visual Effects Oscar nomination, Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Alien: Romulus' Fede Álvarez, VFX Supervisor Eric Barba, and Wētā VFX Supervisor Daniel Macarin.

Following a special IMAX screening, the trio sat down to discuss capturing the perfect blend of practical and CG VFX, working with industry legends, and the most challenging scenes to tackle.

Álvarez also gives an exciting update on a Romulus sequel and confirms and explains that major Narcissus Easter egg in the movie.

Horror is a genre that doesn't often get enough recognition during awards season, but this year, genre filmmaker Fede Álvarez and his stellar team of VFX artists are in the running for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards with Alien: Romulus. Unlike the genre itself, the Alien franchise isn't new to the Oscar game. Both Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's follow-up, Aliens, took home the gold in the category, and Romulus is eyeing that prize again.

To celebrate their nomination and get just a taste of the incredible work that goes into the special effects for a blockbuster like this one, Collider partnered with Walt Disney and 20th Century for a blood-pumping special IMAX screening. After the credits rolled, Collider's Steve Weintraub moderated an extended Q&A with Álvarez, Visual Effects Supervisor Eric Barba, and Wētā FX Visual Effects Supervisor Daniel Macarin to discuss the craftsmanship that goes into a practical effects-heavy film blended with CG that bolsters the story and takes the visuals to the next level.

Check out the full Q&A session in the video above, or you can read the transcript for tons of behind-the-scenes info like enlisting the help of the special effects creators from the original Alien movies, Shane Mahan and Alec Gillis, which scenes were the most challenging to get just right, the workaround for the (shockingly) most outrageous CG expense, and tons more. They talk about filming the unforgettable Chestburster scene, Álvarez's plans for an Alien: Romulus sequel that will explore "uncharted waters," and confirmation and a full explanation on that Narcissus Easter egg. For fans of the franchise, you don't want to miss this one.

Obviously, Fede Álvarez Has a Facehugger

The writer-director couldn’t store the Corbelan, but he’s got a few toys from set.

Image via 20th Century Studios

COLLIDER: I want to give a huge thank you, first of all, to IMAX for being an amazing partner and for letting us screen this movie again tonight in IMAX, which is the way to see the movie.

FEDE ÁLVAREZ: Absolutely. I haven't seen it in IMAX for a while now since the movie came out, but it's the way to do it. It's for 4:3 and it's bigger. It was a bit of a discussion at some point, but I'm happy we ended up going as big as we could.

DANIEL MACARIN: We put a lot of detail into those shots, and that's the way to see it.

I can keep going on about IMAX. It's my favorite format. I'm so happy that the last few years, it does feel like more of the audience is seeking out the big-screen experience because you just can't recreate this at home. Fede, I mentioned this to you a while ago, before the film did really well; now that the film has made a lot of money, did Disney or Fox give you any of the models from the movie to keep?

ÁLVAREZ: Yes. The ships are somewhere. They don’t belong to me, but I know they’re somewhere in storage. The Corbelan and the big Echo Probe, as well, the one from the opening scene. Those two are somewhere. At some point, I could keep them—I don't have a place to put them.

MACARIN: They're room-size.

ERIC BARBA: During production, we thought we were going to buy a new house just to build around the Corbelan.

ÁLVAREZ: So Fox still has that. I have a few things. I have one of my favorites, a cryo frame with a Facehugger asleep inside. It's a pretty cool one with the lights and everything. It’s one of those things that you see inside the cryo chamber. I have a pulse rifle, the best toy in the world, because when I workshopped those, we built those to work so they can fire and have a really good kickback and a flashlight in the front to make sure that illuminates the surroundings and smoke comes out. Also, the barrel would get red as it goes to show that it gets hotter. Best toy ever. I have some real Facehuggers.

Fede Álvarez Set Out to Prove “Why ‘Alien’ is One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever”

“There was a bit of disenchantment.”

When you took on this project, you really don't know how it's all going to turn out or what the audience reaction is going to be but this is the biggest hit of your career. Audiences loved it and it's just been very successful. What does it like to not crash the Ferrari? This is a franchise that audiences truly love.

ÁLVAREZ: Yeah, but the reality is when we took over, it felt like a Testarossa. It was a bit rusty. It was a Ferrari, but… For me, it was amazing—who doesn’t love that carpet? But because Covenant hadn’t worked so well and there was a bit of a disenchantment, I think, with the franchise. Not for me. It never ceased to be amazing, but I think in general, there are a lot of people that, when I told them we were doing Alien, they were like, “Oh, they keep doing those?” There was some of that, and that was exciting to me because that was a challenge. That was a challenge to be had. It was like, “Okay, let's just bring it back. Let's show the 20-year-olds who have never seen any of them, who I don't care, ‘Why is it so cool for us?’” Why, for us older people, we think it’s so amazing.

It’s the same example. I find myself talking with teenagers, telling them, “You haven’t seen Alien? You should watch Alien, it’s great. And Aliens. It’s amazing!” And they go, “Nah. It’s too old.” They don’t care. I try to explain what’s cool, and then, in a way, I went, “Okay, stay there.” I go away for three years, come back with the movie, “Okay, watch this.” It's a way to bring a new version that they will sit down and watch because it’s made now, and it will have all the great ideas of all the other movies. It’s the best way to prove to that new generation why Alien is one of the best sci-fi movies ever made.

I couldn't agree more.

The ‘Alien’ Franchise Has Been Pushing Visual Effects Since the ‘70s

The 'Romulus' crew set out to continue that legacy.