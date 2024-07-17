The Big Picture Get ready for Alien: Romulus with the new Xenomorph popcorn bucket exclusively at AMC theaters.

Popcorn will taste out of this world in the detailed Xenomorph bucket inspired by the iconic creature.

AMC will also release a Facehugger variant as part of the movie tie-in trend. Other chains may follow suit.

Fans can soon embark on another terrifying journey into deep space as the highly anticipated release of Alien: Romulus is right around the corner. To gear up for the long-awaited return of the beloved science fiction horror franchise, the official Cinemark X account has revealed their latest tie-in popcorn bucket featuring the film’s iconic Xenomorph. The promotional item will be available for fans to purchase exclusively at Cinemark ahead of the film’s theatrical rollout.

The bucket showcases a highly detailed head sculpt of the film’s Xenomorph, with an opening compartment at the top for moviegoers to eat their popcorn from. The creature is the most iconic feature of the franchise, and the latest bucket from Cinemark perfectly captures its likeness, offering fans an extra layer of fun when they head to the movies later this summer and serving as a hot item for collectors to keep an eye out for. However, the Xenomorph bucket won’t be the only variant available from Cinemark as, according to a previous report, the cinema chain will also be selling another bucket featuring the equally iconic Facehugger.

Whether other chains, such as Regal, will be releasing their own tie-in buckets for the movie remains a mystery for now. However, following the viral sensation of the Dune: Part Two sandworm buckets earlier this year, which led to endless memes due to its suspicious design, it seems that cinema chains are continuing to embrace the latest trend of tie-in popcorn buckets. The most notable one from AMC this summer is the popcorn bucket from Deadpool & Wolverine, which is already raising plenty of eyebrows online due to its own hilarious design.

‘Alien: Romulus’ Brings the Classic Sci-Fi Horror Franchise Back to Its Roots

Plot details on Alien: Romulus are currently under wraps, but the film is set between the events of the first two films in the franchise and centers on a group of young space colonists who are given the task of scavenging a derelict space station. However, they end up getting more than they bargained for as they soon encounter the most terrifying life form in space. Fede Álvarez, who previously helmed horror hits like Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, directs the film, which he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Cailee Spaeny stars in the movie alongside David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Alien: Romulus launches into theaters on August 16. Check out the official sneak peek at the upcoming popcorn bucket above, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.