The Big Picture 2024 sees the return of classic horror franchises like Alien, with Romulus bringing back the fear factor in mid-August.

AMC Theatres unveils a creepy Alien popcorn bucket, joining a trend of unique promotional items for major movies this year.

Alien: Romulus takes place between the original Alien and Aliens, showing a return to the series' claustrophobic horror roots.

2024 has been full of great horror franchise returns, which have included the likes of The Omen, Ghostbusters and A Quiet Place. However, the summer will soon belong to Alien as Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus lurks its way to theaters in mid-August. Tickets just went on sale for the Alien sequel and, to celebrate in frightening fashion, AMC Theatres has unveiled their Romulus popcorn bucket.

Debuted on AMC’s instagram, the Romulus bucket has a very simple, yet extremely creepy design. This is a giant popcorn tin with a menacing Alien staple facehugger hanging off the side. It’s iconic imagery that’s simply too eerie to make eye contact with it, let alone have the fear-inducing thought of touching it. Popcorn buckets are nothing new for the movie theater industry, but it feels like in 2024 this promotional trend has taken on a life of its own. Earlier this year, the Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket was all over social media while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Despicable Me 4 gotting in on the fun as well. The next major bucket release before Romulus is for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. It was designed by the Merc With the Mouth himself and hilariously doesn’t do Wolverine any favors. However, for hardcore horror fans, Romulus’ traumatic design takes the blood-soaked cake as the scariest to date. No one can hear you scream while eating out of a facehugger popcorn bucket.

What’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Close

After seven long years away from the big screen, Romulus takes place between the events of Ridley Scott’s original Alien and James Camron’s Aliens. The story follows a group of young people led by Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Isabela Merced (Superman) and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) as they try to survive an unknown planet full of threats. The trailers have presented a return to the series’ claustrophobic gothic haunted house-like roots, with both the Xenomorphs and facehuggers being a major cause for concern. Another exciting element of this film that’s been promoted is its heavy emphasis on particle effects. Romulus is going full on old school horror, which shouldn’t be a surprise given Álvarez’s genre past. This included the beloved Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe.

When Does ‘Alien: Romulus’ Release?

Alien: Romulus will be releasing its dreadful facehuggers in theaters on August 16, 2024. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the original Alien nightmare and there’s no better way to celebrate it than with this next terrifying entry in the franchise. You can preview Romulus’ popcorn bucket and the latest trailer below. A new Alien series is also on the way from FX, but that isn’t connected to Romulus’ plot.

