The Big Picture The Xenomorph in Alien: Romulus is more menacing than ever, giving fans a terrifying new look at the iconic creature.

Fede Alvarez leads the way in this highly anticipated film, with a star-studded cast facing off against deadly xenomorphs.

Despite initial concerns, 2024 is proving to be a strong year for summer blockbusters, with Alien: Romulus set to be a massive hit.

The legendary creature from one of the most anticipated movies of the summer just got a brand new, terrifying look. The official 20th Century Studios account based out of Brazil released a new poster for Alien: Romulus which shows the best look yet at the Xenomorph, the extraterrestrial alien species which has been commonplace for the Alien franchise. Xenomorphs have taken on many shapes and sizes since the first Alien film from acclaimed director Ridley Scott debuted in 1979, but their form in Alien: Romulus is arguably their most menacing. The poster also features star Cailee Spaeny, who has been tapped to play the lead role alongside Isabela Merced and is staring down the Xenomorph with inspiring levels of confidence.

Alien: Romulus comes from the mind of Fede Alvarez, who previously directed Evil Dead, Don't Breathe, The Girl in the Spider's Web, and nine episodes of the Apple TV+ series, Calls. Alvarez also has writing credits for the Alien: Romulus screenplay along with Rodo Sayagues, with characters from Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Original director Scott is involved in a producing capacity, and although sequel director James Cameron isn't credited with a producing or consulting role, Alvarez recently revealed that he did reach out to the cast and crew to offer advice and well-wishes on the film. Sequels for franchises that are this old with such a passionate fan base are scary to undertake, but it seems as if everything is headed in the right direction for Alien: Romulus to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

What Other Summer Blockbusters Are Out or Coming Soon?

Image via 20th Century Studios

There was cause for concern that 2024 would be a light year for content heading in due to the fallout of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but there were more than enough movies going around to fill out the summer box office. Just last weekend, Twisters raked in a storm by earning more than $80 million domestically and $40 million overseas for a worldwide total of over $120 million. Also lined up on the slate for this weekend is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is currently tracking to smash records for an R-rated movie at the domestic box office by potentially bringing in more than $130-$150 million.

Alien: Romulus will terrify everyone in theaters worldwide on August 16. Check out the new poster for the film above and find tickets for the film below.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Expand

FIND TICKETS