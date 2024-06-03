The Big Picture Alien: Romulus poster teases tighter grip from facehuggers in new installment directed by Fede Álvarez.

Feeling lonely? How about a nice embrace from one of Alien: Romulus’ facehuggers? A brand new poster reveals that the extra-terrestrial’s grip is going to be even tighter than before in the latest franchise installment helmed by Fede Álvarez. In eye-catching shades of red and black, the picture features one of the doomed crew members aboard the spacecraft struggling to peel the creature’s legs from its tightly held position around their face. With no logo and only the title, the poster uses the power of its visual to fully drive the terror home which it easily does, teasing a horror-filled installment in the franchise first created by Ridley Scott back in 1979.

The poster also sets the stage for a trailer that’s set to arrive tomorrow, which will mark the second video-formatted piece of promotional material that we’ve received since the first came our way back in March. While we’ve seen plenty of stills and heard the praise that Romulus has gathered from those involved, as the movie’s release date of August 16 is right around the corner, tomorrow’s trailer will be welcomed with open arms for those eager to look into the shadows.

Serving as not fully a prequel or a sequel, Alien: Romulus falls into the franchise nestled in between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. Serving as the ninth title in the film series, Romulus follows a batch of fresh faces as they happen upon a dilapidated space station. Just as eager as others have been in the past (or future, depending on how you look at it), the group can’t help but take a look around only to find their doom awaiting them on board. Boasting an impressive call sheet, Romulus features performances from Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (Back to Black), and Aileen Wu.

Fede Álvarez Is Expected To Return The Franchise To Its Former Glory

As is to be anticipated with any beloved franchise, Alien has had its fair share of bumps in the road over its soon-to-be nine titled run. But, this time around, it sounds like audiences have something truly chilling to look forward to as Álvarez is pulling out all the stops for his entry into the universe of Alien. Above all else, the director made the uber-important decision to keep the effects as practical as possible, something we’ve seen through shared set videos and heard from actors and other folks involved with the film. He’s even earned the stamp of approval from Scott himself who referred to Romulus as “fucking great” after being treated to an early screening. With this, all signs are pointing to the notion that Romulus will carry the franchise back to its roots and become one of the summer’s hottest films.

You can check out the poster above and learn more about Alien: Romulus in our handy guide.