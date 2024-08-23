The Big Picture Fede Alvarez's vision for Alien: Romulus pays homage to its predecessors with a perfectly executed script and talented actors.

The use of practical effects in Romulus ensures the movie will age well and stand the test of time as a classic.

Alvarez's dedication to crafting jaw-dropping sequences and authentic storytelling sets Alien: Romulus apart from modern filmmaking trends.

From the very opening moments of Alien: Romulus, it’s obvious that audiences are in for quite a treat. Fede Álvarez’s vision for what is now the sixth installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise stood on its own two feet while still paying homage to the movies that came before it. Whether it be the script or the talented list of actors dotting the call sheet, everything about Romulus was perfectly executed from beginning to end. And then there are the effects. We’ve long known that one of the ways Álvarez planned to keep things classic was through his usage of practical effects and, as anyone who’s already seen the movie will know, it paid off big time.

Collider’s very own Steve Weintraub sat down with Álvarez recently to pick his brain about the formation and follow-through of bringing Romulus to the big screen. During their chat, the filmmaker revealed that he believes the movie will long stay a classic largely in part because of the use of practical effects — a decision that not only stayed true to the film series as a whole but to its original director, Ridley Scott.

“It ages well when you do it that way,” Álvarez said of his remote-controlled facehuggers or stunt performers in Xenomorph outfits. Noting the particular importance of ensuring the film will stand the test of time, the director continued:

“Something that [Scott] always tried to do is make sure that the movie ages well. A lot of it transcends the discussion of what looks better. A lot of it is just me wanting to go to a place that is real and taking my camera and shoot it in the most exciting possible way — go through a whole adventure. Witness things that I cannot believe.”

Fede Álvarez Reveals His Approach to Making Movies

There were a lot of moments throughout Romulus that had us questioning what we were seeing with our own two eyes — especially knowing just how many practical effects were featured in the sci-fi film. Explaining the drive he has to craft such dazzling, jaw-dropping sequences, he told Collider:

“What I want is to be behind the camera, not even looking at the monitor, just looking at what’s happening on that set and be blown away. That’s my passion for storytelling — just creating those moments. Look at it and go wow; look at what’s happening in front of me; look at that creature; look at that crowd; look at this set. It’s incredible. That’s my field. That’s what makes me wanna make movies. To go to these places, work with artists, create this thing, seeing it and ask someone, “Someone give me a camera,” and shoot it. That is the instinct. I don’t see the filmmaking process as a means to an end, which is the way a lot of movies get made these days: out of order and green screens. Just get what you need, someone will put it together. Eventually it will make sense in the edit, after the CG comes in and we can make a movie. The audience will never know how it was put together. I’m just not interested in that.”

See Álvarez’s dedication to his craft for yourself as Alien: Romulus is now in theaters. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our spoiler-filled chat with Álvarez.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

