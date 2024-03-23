The Big Picture Fans can look forward to practical effects in Alien: Romulus, a chilling entry in the franchise directed by Fede Álvarez.

Álvarez brought in original effects designers from Aliens to work on puppeteering and creature effects for the film.

Alien: Romulus takes place between films in the franchise, following young space colonizers facing a terrifying life form.

Fans are undoubtedly excited for the next installment of the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus. Between new images and a recent trailer, director Fede Álvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead) looks to have directed a truly chilling entry into the long-running sci fi series. And to add to that excitement, Álvarez revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Romulus primarily uses practical effects in the film.

Of course, when thinking of practical effects and the Alien films, one's mind immediately goes to the Xenomorphs. Álvarez and his team brought in several of the creatives who worked on Aliens to work on puppeteering and creature effects for Romulus. The Weyland-Yutani spaceship in the film was also built using a real set and practical effects. Here's what Álvarez had to say about working with some of the original effects designers from Aliens:

"For the creatures, we brought in all the guys from 'Aliens.' They were in their early twenties when they made 'Aliens,' and they were a part of Stan Winston's [special effects] team. And now we had them at the top of their game. They have their own shops, and so we brought them all together to work on all the creatures, because we went with all animatronics and puppets at every level. I even got the chance to be under the table with them, puppeteering all these animatronics."

In an age of superhero blockbusters and franchises, practical effects have come to feel like something of a throwback in comparison to CGI. Yet Álvarez knows the true benefits of adding both into a film, revealing to The Hollywood Reporter:

"I have this obsession with no green screens, so we built every creature and set. Everything had to be built so we were really living and breathing in these spaces. But I'm not an anti-CG guy. I come from a background where I know how to build the effects myself. I still do VFX shots in my movies to this day. It's just whatever is best for the shot, and when it comes to face-to-face encounters and moments with creatures, nothing beats the real thing."

What is 'Alien: Romulus' About?

Close

Alien: Romulus, which takes place between these two films in the franchise, follows "a group of young space colonizers who encounter 'the most terrifying life form in the universe' inside a run-down space station." That plot sounds spot-on given the recent trailer, which packs tons of scary and intense moments in a few brief moments. Ridley Scott, the director of the first film, has described Álvarez's follow-up as "f*cking great." Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), David Jonsson (Industry), and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) lead the young and impressive cast.

Alien: Romulus will drum up scares in theaters on August 16.

Your browser does not support the video tag.