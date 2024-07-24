The Big Picture Marvel Comics will release an Alien: Romulus prequel comic with an illuminating backstory on the main threat.

Alien: Romulus is a movie set to bring back hardcore haunted house roots with terrifying practical effects.

The release date for Alien: Romulus film is set for August 16, 2024, with the prequel comic coming in October.

Horror is having a killer summer at the box office with releases like A Quiet Place: Day One, MaXXXine and Longlegs making moviegoers scream. That only looks to continue in August with the long awaited return of the Alien franchise with Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus. Now, ahead of the sequel’s release, it's been announced that the sci-fi scares will continue in an official Romulus prequel comic this fall.

Published by Marvel Comics, Alien: Romulus #1 will be a one-shot by writer Zac Thompson (Absolute Carnage) and artist Daniel Picciotto (X-Force). There’s no plot provided for the horror story yet, but the vague description provided so far reads, “Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat.” Along with that, this is “an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all!” When talking about his excitement for the book, Thompson said, “The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon.” He also revealed the director’s involvement saying, “ Working with Fede Álvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable.” Finally, there will be two covers for the release. The main blood-soaked cover is by Leinil Francis Yu while the variant cover is done by Björn Barends.

What’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Romulus takes place in between the events of Ridley Scott’s original Alien and its first sequel, Aliens. The story follows a young group of space colonizers who touch down on the wrong space station. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Isabela Merced (Superman) and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone). The sequel will also be a return to Alien’s hardcore and catastrophic haunted house roots. That means, just like the classic 1979 nightmare, Romulus will be filled with terrifying practical effects. Álvarez has had a great track record in the genre over the last decade, with Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe being two of the best horror films of our time. If the intense atmospheric trailers are to be believed, Álvarez has out done himself with Romulus.

When Does ‘Alien: Romulus’ Release?

Alien: Romulus is stalking its way to theaters on August 16, 2024. The Marvel prequel comic will be hitting store sleeves two months later on October 16. This most likely will be tied to the film’s physical media release and is right in the middle of the Halloween season. The film is also getting a whole series of frightening Funko Pops.