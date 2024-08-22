The Big Picture Alien: Romulus connects to the franchise through Prometheus, highlighting the black goo's connection to xenomorph origins.

Director Fede Álvarez aims to blend Romulus with Scott's prequels, exploring Compound Z-01's impact.

Alien: Romulus is a spiritual successor to Alien: Covenant, honoring Scott's creation while introducing new plot twists.

If you've seen the latest Alien interquel, Alien: Romulus, then you likely caught some of the biggest connections to the larger franchise. Set in between the original Alien and its direct sequel Aliens, this Fede Álvarez-directed space horror wastes no time throwing the next band of explorers into the fire, setting them up for the familiar xenomorph terrors that await them. But there's one Easter egg that made its way into the film that Álvarez was hoping eagle-eyed fans would catch, a brief callback to Ridley Scott's 2012 prequel Prometheus. If you didn't catch it, don't beat yourself up too bad, here's where these two Scott-produced pictures really connect.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

'Alien: Romulus' References Ridley Scott's 'Prometheus'

In Alien: Romulus, there's a moment where we enter the lab on the titular spaceship and see a familiar black goo floating around in a liquid solution. Though there are also Facehuggers involved, Prometheus fans will note that the black substance looks remarkably like the one that Ridley Scott's first prequel detailed, invented by none other than the Engineers who are responsible for the xenomorphs in the first place. The android Rook (played by Daniel Betts but with a likeness inspired by Ian Holm's Ash from the first Alien) calls this solution "Prometheus fire," which is a dead giveaway to the black stuff's actual origins. As for what that means, well, Rook tells us.

Evidently, this substance — now called Compound Z-01 — is meant to help evolve humanity beyond its mortal constraints. The android also notes that Weyland-Yutani founder Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) died in search of this compound, something longtime Alien fans remember from Scott's prequel when the living Engineer kills the greedy billionaire. "The black goo is the root of the whole thing that was introduced in Prometheus," Álvarez explained to Variety after Romulus was released. "It’s the root of all life, but also particularly the xenomorphs come out of that thing, which means it has to be inside them."

Director Fede Álvarez Has a Specific Reason for Connecting These Two 'Alien' Features

Close

"I was hoping that people picked up the whole Engineer part of it," the director also noted, wanting his standalone Alien picture to connect back to Scott's prequels, including 2017's Alien: Covenant, which further examined the creation of what we know today as the xenomorph. As for the black compound itself, well, Álvarez has a very specific take on what it actually is. "It’s the xenomorphs’ semen, almost," he continued. "So we thought, if it affects your DNA, and the Engineers clearly came out of the same root of life, it made complete sense to me that [the offspring of a human and a xenomorph] was going to look like that." He, of course, is talking about the xenomorph-hybrid creature, which sort of gives off some Alien: Resurrection vibes.

Of course, the hybrid's appearance is also a direct reference to Prometheus, looking like a weird marriage of the Engineers, a xenomorph, and a human. It's pretty terrible that Kay (Isabela Merced) had to give birth to that thing, but given that she injected herself with the Z-01 compound, not knowing the full extent of its origins, we can't say we're surprised. Still, this crazy twist was only made possible by this substance first established in Prometheus. While we might never get a true sequel to Alien: Covenant, there's no denying that Romulus feels like a spiritual successor that honors not just the original Alien film series, but Ridley Scott's attempts to explain how we got here.

Alien: Romulus is currently playing in theaters.

Get Tickets