After grossing more than $350 million globally and earning strong scores of 80% from critics and 85% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, Alien: Romulus was one of the biggest movies of 2024. The film takes place between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens and follows a group of young colonists who venture to the Romulus space station, only to find it derelict other than the inhabiting monsters. Now Hot Toys is celebrating the success of Alien: Romulus by dropping a new figure, Rain Carradine, portrayed by Cailee Spaeny in the film. The figure shows Rain wearing her meticulously tailored layered outfit that even includes her iconic sneakers. She is also holding her rifle with articulated shock, a necklace with a reset device, and a chip.

Rain isn’t the first character from Alien: Romulus to get the Hot Toys treatment; the company announced a new figure of the Scorched Xenomorph not long ago, which would go extremely well opposite the Rain figure in any collection. Hot Toys also commemorated another of 2024’s biggest movies recently, Deadpool & Wolverine, by releasing a new figure of Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm based on his appearance in the superhero tentpole. The studio also gave a new Star Wars figure to Darth Malgus, the infamous Sith Lord who is famous for invading a Jedi temple during the days of the Old Republic. This also came not long after Sabine Wren, who first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels and then in Ahsoka, also received a new Hot Toys figure honoring her newly-found Force sensitivity which she discovers near the end of the Disney+ show.

Is ‘Alien: Romulus’ on Streaming?

Alien: Romulus is available to stream exclusively on Hulu, where it premiered after it exited theaters in the second half of 2024. The film found new life on streaming after also performing exceptionally well at the box office, and while there had already been talk of an Alien: Romulus sequel, the newfound viewership could be helping 20th Century Studios push things along with a little more gusto. In addition to Cailee Spaeny, Alien: Romulus also stars David Jonsson as Andy and Isabela Merced as Kay. Fede Alvarez directed the film and worked on the script along with Rodo Sayagues.

Rain Carradine’s Alien: Romulus Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order on Sideshow.com. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Alien: Romulus exclusively on Hulu.

7 10 Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Distributor(s) 20th Century

