The Alien franchise is synonymous with Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and it's not hard to see why. In many ways, she was the standard-bearer that future horror protagonists would later follow. Although she is not involved with the latest installment and is only mentioned indirectly, her impact remains profound. Our new space final girl, Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), does share a similar development and ending to Ripley. Despite this, Alien: Romulus also creates a character with different experiences and motivations from Ripley, subverting horror tropes common to the genre. Many of these differences were conscious attempts to deviate from what came before and create a more vulnerable protagonist and a heroine who is more expressive in her emotions. This makes her status as a survivor even more surprising, especially for a stand-alone film that had no obligation to keep her alive at the end. Just as Ripley subverted the genre in her day, Rain does too, and she sets out not to return home but to start a new life with another companion in what one might call a happy ending.

With 'Alien,' Ellen Ripley Became the Final Girl We Needed

Today, slasher movies feel exhausting and repetitive, but they were all the rage in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. While the Alien franchise later entered multiple genres, it started as a slasher film first — it was just set in space instead of suburban America. Given this context, Ripley slotted in with the likes of Halloween's Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Although Ridley Scott himself originally wanted to kill off the character at the very end, not only did she survive, but she quickly became the face of the series, as the slasher genre is commonly known to feature a sole survivor. It's worth noting that the character of Ripley was not written with gender in mind, hence why her first name is never used in the original film, and this sets her apart from other characters in the series.

Unlike Rain in Alien: Romulus, Ripley rarely expresses what could be called genuine terror, and her fear is more subtle than the visual expressions of horror that other characters in the film give. While she is still capable of cracking jokes with the crew before the mission takes a darker turn, their bond is more rooted in a sense of professionalism, rather than love. Like how cinema usually presents male action characters, Ripley's ability to defeat the xenomorph requires her to both keep her cool and think quickly, but this ironically contrasts with the more impulsive decisions that others such as Kane (John Hurt) display in the film, making her feel unique even among her own crew members. Even before the second film took more of an action approach, Alien still shows Ripley to be a formidable warrior who can fight and strategize a plan to kill the xenomorph, owing to her experience as a military officer that a younger woman like Rain does not have. Rather than being a character who survives solely to fit the "Final Girl" trope, Ripley is the only one who has the abilities that allow her to survive and return home — she just happens to be a woman.

In addition to helping define a major trope in the slasher genre, Ripley also solidifies her character as a hardened veteran. Much of this only comes to fruition in the sequel, where she goes to war to destroy the xenomorphs in their home world. Still, her experience with them forever shapes her life, and she often struggles with severe guilt after returning to Earth. In the second film, she becomes more of a mentor and maternal figure, even if her explicit backstory was removed from the final cut. As one of the first final girls in the genre, Ripley serves her role perfectly, but the different context of Alien: Romulus means that Rain needed to inhabit a different role. Given the context of where these characters begin, having Rain an older or more experienced woman like Ripley would lessen the stakes of the film, which thrives upon the sheer desperation of its characters.

In 'Alien: Romulus,' Rain Carradine Is a Stowaway, Not a Hero

In the 45 years since the original film, the Alien franchise has gone through plenty of different alterations, and not all of them have been successful. As a clear return to the horror elements that made the series so famous, Alien: Romulus goes back to a small cast, but our new heroine comes from a wholly different background. Rather than a hardened veteran who is experienced but out of her depth, Rain Carradine is simply a desperate orphan who will do anything to escape a life of forced labor for the Weyland Corporation. Even her initial escape plan, one created before their knowledge of the xenomorphs, feels like nothing more than a carjacking. Ironically, these circumstances help justify what would otherwise have been questionable decisions by the younger characters, something for which horror movies are often mocked. As a result, her reactions to the xenomorphs could not be more different from Ripley's.

No one knew this difference better than Caliee Spaeny herself, who managed to make the role her own without relying upon what Sigourney Weaver had done decades earlier. Given her youth, Rain displays far more emotion than Ripley does, especially given her attachment to Andy (David Jonsson) as the only family she has left. Unlike Ripley, Rain was written as a woman, and Álvarez created the created with Spaeny in mind. This meant Rain's femininity could be explored more openly, which is enhanced by her circumstances. As a young orphan, Rain has a close bond with most of the other crewmates, who are not simply colleagues like the Nostromo, but almost like family. Not only does this make their inevitable deaths harder to stomach, but it weighs more on her conscience, and she nearly gives into despair until her bond with Andy allows her to enact a desperate plan.

Rain also makes more mistakes than Ripley does, with some of her actions making it more difficult for the crew to survive. This fact was entirely intentional on the part of Álvarez, who noted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to create a distance from the original film and exploit the younger age of the cast. It's one thing to have a crew on an unfamiliar planet, but it's quite another to watch a group of teenagers/young adults who can barely operate a ship trying to take on a xenomorph colony through desperate tricks like zero gravity. The improvised nature of her situation comes into play during the final act when her decisions unwittingly get other survivors killed and nearly perish on multiple occasions. She also has strong motivation through her desire to find a better life, meaning that it feels earned when she finally achieves that goal.

Ripley and Rain Are Different, But They're Both Survivors

Many things separate Ripley and Rain from each other, much of which stems from their very different life experiences that define how they are perceived. Their circumstances — being dropped into an environment they don't understand — might be the same, but we see a sense of fear in Rain that we never got with Ripley. Rain being a lost teenager who barely knows how to fire a gun is a welcome contrast for a film that could have easily created a figurative Ripley clone, something that has been done quite literally by other installments. Rather than an awkward attempt to separate itself from the past through Ripley, the creation of Rain allows Alien: Romulus to feel more personal and fresh in what has become a stale franchise, with her youth and inexperience creating higher stakes. Granted, the film is not totally immune from relying upon its past to create drama, but its bold decision to develop a new protagonist helps make it stand out from its peers. By remaining totally her own character, Rain has come into her own as a final girl, and it now remains a title she and Ripley can share.

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters across the US.

