We’re beginning to wonder if Fede Álvarez has it in him to make movies for the under-17 crowd, as Alien: Romulus will be the filmmaker’s fourth project to receive an R rating. According to Film Ratings, the latest title to come from the franchise started by Ridley Scott nearly 50 years ago, was slapped with the adult rating “for bloody content and language.” Anyone who’s seen the posters or trailers for the sci-fi flick won’t be the least bit surprised as every piece of promo material has teased that Romulus will lean heavily into horror.

With four movies under his belt as a director, Álvarez has gone all out for each of them, not dialing back on language or violence and fully understanding that this would limit the number of viewers allowed to buy tickets in cinemas. Like Alien: Romulus, the filmmaker’s other productions, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Don’t Breathe, and Evil Dead, have all landed an R rating for violence and language. In fact, Álvarez’s entry into the Alien franchise can be considered tame, as his previous projects had extra reasons for the barred content, including gore and terror. So, maybe the director’s losing his edge after all.

Of course, we’re just joking about that last part because Alien: Romulus has everything fans could want from a movie helmed by Álvarez, including plenty of jump scares, a well-written plot, top-tier acting, and a terrifying and seemingly indestructible antagonist. Set between Scott’s 1979 feature Alien and James Cameron’s sequel Aliens, Alien: Romulus will tell a fresh tale but still pay homage to the movies that came before it. Cailee Spaeny stars as Rain Carradine, a young woman looking for a change in life that leads her to work on board a spacecraft. But when they happen upon an abandoned space station, Rain and the rest of her crew find themselves facing off against an apex predator they never knew existed.

Who Else Is In ‘Alien: Romulus’?

While the movie won’t feature Sigourney Weaver returning to her iconic role, it will feature a slew of familiar names and faces that will usher in a fresh chapter of the franchise. Along with Spaeny, the lineup of talent includes Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), David Jonsson (Industry), Spike Fearn (Back to Black), and Aileen Wu.

Learn more about Alien: Romulus here in our handy guide and catch Álvarez’s latest R-rated film when the chestbursters come back for more bloodshed on August 16.