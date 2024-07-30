The Big Picture Cailee Spaeny shines in her debut horror film, Alien: Romulus, facing off against terrifying practical effects.

Director Fede Álvarez encourages viewers to experience the fear of Alien: Romulus in IMAX for an intense ride.

The crew of space explorers in Alien: Romulus must battle xenomorphs and unearth a horrifying secret to survive.

One of the summer's scariest movies just got an exciting and terrifying new look. A new report from Empire Magazine shows off an image of Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus, who looks to either be hiding from a Xenomorph or potentially even ready to pounce and gain the upper hand on one. Spaeny plays Rain Carradine in the film, which is written and directed by Fede Álvarez, with Rodo Sayagues also having credit for the screenplay and characters from Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Original Alien director Ridley Scott is also a producer on the film, and sequel director James Cameron doesn't have a producing credit but did consult Álvarez and the crew on Alien: Romulus. Spaeny talked about working on the Alien: Romulus set, which was largely practical:

"The puppeteers were absolutely brilliant. I mean they were really puppeteering these creatures. I just don't think we see that anymore; we've turned a corner where everything became green screens and acting to tennis balls. So it's so nice to bring it back. I think you can feel it on screen. The second you see that creature, the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. And it's still shocking. I've seen that creature so many times, and when its right there in your face, and we're doing scenes where I'm acting against it — it's still terrifying."

Spaeny certainly isn't wrong that many movies opt for more green screen, VFX, and CGI, and less visual effects, but her experience working on Alien: Romulus is proof that there's still a place in the entertainment industry for practical effects. Acting across from an actual Xenomorph certainly inspires fear in everyone in the scene, but telling an actor to imagine there's a Xenomorph in front of them would be much more challenging. Alien: Romulus aims to be not just one of the scariest movies of the summer, but also of the entire year, and to accomplish that, the fear the movie generates needs to be felt in the characters, not just the audience. This will be Spaeny's debut horror film, and she has the chance to prove herself a true champion of the genre by putting on a strong performance in one of the most popular franchises in the world.

The ‘Alien: Romulus’ Director Wants You to See the Movie in IMAX

Alien: Romulus will be playing in IMAX format when it releases in theaters in just a few weeks, and Álvarez encourages all who go watch it to see it in the premium format. He recently talked to Collider's Steve Weintraub about this, detailing his desire to not just make a film that could be seen in IMAX but to make a film that was an entirely new experience to watch in IMAX. With Alien: Romulus set to feature jump scares and ambient terror, it's worth the extra few dollars to upgrade and take your senses and emotions on a thrilling and horrifying ride.

Alien: Romulus will scare audiences worldwide on August 16. Check out the new image from the film above and find tickets below.

