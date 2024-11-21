Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus is one of the most successful horror movies of the year, making a whopping $350 million in theaters. Now available to stream on Hulu (just in time to watch with Grandma on Thanksgiving!), the success of the latest sequel proves just how much fans love the franchise. We're up to nine movies now, with no signs of stopping, as Ridley Scott is looking to get back into the universe he started, and a direct sequel to Romulus is likely coming. The first two films, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, are regarded as sci-fi horror classics, but even though the subsequent sequels were hit-and-miss, there was always something to enjoy about them. Álvarez knew this, as he'd already had experience adding to a popular horror franchise with 2013's Evil Dead. With that in mind, he sought to find a way to connect to what came before in Alien: Romulus, whether you noticed it or not.

'Alien: Romulus' Reveals What Happened to the Xenomorph in 'Alien'

Close

In 1979, Ridley Scott changed sci-fi horror forever with Alien, making a household name out of Sigourney Weaver, and with the chestburster scene, creating one of the greatest jump scares in horror history. The ending stuck the landing, as Weaver's Ripley, the only survivor, has to battle the xenomorph one last time. Originally, Scott was going to kill off his final girl at that moment, but thankfully, she lived, shooting the creature out of an airlock to its death... or so we thought.

Sigourney Weaver is not in Alien: Romulus, as the events of the film take place between Alien and Aliens, with Ripley floating out in space somewhere in hypersleep. What happened on the Nostromo is mentioned, however, on the remains of another ship, the Renaissance, when a reactivated android named Rook speaks about how the xenomorph we thought was dead was brought onboard the Renaissance, only for it to kill everyone on board. Rook is not just any android, but he's the same model as Ash from the original Alien. Ash was played by Ian Holm in the 1979 film, but with the actor having passed away in 2020, the filmmakers received permission from his family to construct a CGI version of a character who looks exactly like Ash.

Andy Uses Ripley's Most Famous Line From 'Aliens'

The events in Aliens haven't yet happened in Alien: Romulus, so while there can be no connection to them like there is with Alien, that doesn't mean Fede Álvarez didn't find a way to wink at and honor James Cameron's 1986 action-horror masterpiece. Sigourney Weaver was again the badass heroine of Aliens, maybe even more so this time, as she was given more powerful weapons, including a grenade launcher, and in the finale, goes face-to-face with the xenomorph Queen in a cargo loader.

In Aliens, Ripley's not the only survivor this time. Here, she saves an orphaned girl named Newt (Carrie Henn), an injured Marine, Hicks (Michael Biehn), and a good android, Bishop (Lance Henriksen), who ends up ripped in half by the Queen. In Aliens, there is a scene with Hicks helping Ripley operate a giant gun she's never used before. It's a small but touching moment as he stands close to her and puts his arm on the gun, showing her how to aim it. In Alien: Romulus, our hero, Rain (Cailee Spaeny), finds herself in a similar situation when Archie Renauax's Tyler recreates the exact same shot.

If Alien had one of the greatest jump scares ever, Aliens had one of the greatest lines. In the final act, with the Queen getting close to Newt, Ripley emerges in her cargo loader exosuit. As the camera zooms in, a defiant and enraged Ripley yells, "Get away from her, you bitch!" In Alien: Romulus, they just couldn't help themselves. Rain's surrogate brother is an android named Andy (David Jonsson). In one scene, Andy repeats the line, first saying "Get away from her," before holding for a second and saying, "you bitch." You really can't get more on the nose than that.

The Ending of 'Alien: Romulus' Harkens Back To Previous Films

Image Via 20th Century Studios

There are plenty of gooey easter eggs in Alien: Romulus. A big one is the black goo, a pathogen known as Z-01, and first seen in Prometheus, a movie that takes place decades before the events of Alien. On the Renaissance, Weyland-Yutani Corporation scientists were working with the black goo in a lab, and it has become David's reprogrammed mission to retrieve it. It ends up with Rain, who gives it to Kay (Isabela Merced). Having been wounded so badly that she could die, Kay injects the Z-01 to heal her wounds. It works, but with disastrous consequences.

The black goo causes a mutation, and in a shocking final act scene, Kay gives birth to a terrifying human-alien hybrid. This leads to a battle between Rain and the giant creature — known as the Offspring — which gives the film two more callbacks. First, just like in Alien, Rain gets into a spacesuit that looks exactly like what Ripley wore when she took on the xenomorph at the end of that film. The Offspring is similar to the alien-human hybrid seen in Alien: Resurrection, where a xenomorph queen gives birth to an alien that's part xenomorph and part the genetics of Ripley's clone. This leads to it seeing Ripley as its mother. The Offspring in Alien: Romulus has a much more frightening design, but just like in Alien: Resurrection, it's sucked out into space to its death, although in a less disgusting fashion.

There will certainly be many more Alien movies. As long as we keep paying to see them, Hollywood will happily keep making more! In a few years, it will be scenes from Alien: Romulus that are used in tribute to form new sequels.

Alien: Romulus is mow streaming Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu