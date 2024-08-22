The Big Picture Ridley Scott gave Fede Álvarez plenty of feedback on Alien: Romulus, and Álvarez was eager to learn from the legendary filmmaker.

No stranger to taking on a beloved piece of IP and making it his own, Fede Álvarez’s previous success with reimagining the Evil Dead franchise through his 2013 movie certainly set him up for a homerun with Alien: Romulus. In the years since Ridley Scott first broke the mold on what was possible in the sci-fi realm, legendary helmers like James Cameron and David Fincher have followed suit, leaving their own stamp on the overarching story as well as the genre. But as time went on and the visions for the future of Alien changed, some members of the movie series’ dedicated fandom simply lost their faith in it ever returning to its former glory.

Admittedly, Álvarez couldn’t have fully understood the hit that he had on his hands until the movie celebrated its opening last weekend with much critical and financial success. But, during a recent spoiler-filled conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the Alien newcomer said that he got his first taste of victory early on during his conversations with Scott.

“He had read the script,” Álvarez said of the creative process that he shared with the universe’s creator, adding that the pair would set time aside to chat “at every big checkpoint in the story.” He told Collider:

“When I had the pitch first, then when I had a 10-pager, then when I had the first draft, then when I had a shooting draft, et cetera. When I had the cut of the film, I sent the movie to him. He was in the theater, and I wanted to see him right away. I really wanted to get his fresh reaction out of the film and what he felt. I went to see him, sat down, waited on the table, I had a notepad and a pen next to me just waiting just to hear whatever he had to say to write it down. I remember what his first reaction was: he walked in, and he said, “What can I say? It’s fucking great.” And then he said, “You have a big movie here.” He really believed that the movie would do great. He told me, “I think it just can do as well as Prometheus did.” I hope he’s right. And he said it at the time when I thought this was gonna be smaller and more for the horror community. All horror audience shows up and no more. I didn’t see it as an event movie like I think is becoming right now.”

“No One Loves Notes,” But Álvarez Was Glad To Learn From Scott

Even though Scott’s initial reaction was to be blown away by what the filmmaker, creative team, and stars of Romulus made possible, the director still had plenty of notes for his peer. Recognizing the decades-long career and multitude of gargantuan blockbuster films he’s accomplished, Álvarez said he was happy to receive Scott’s feedback and that the pair kept the dialogue flowing between them respectable and professional. He explained:

“He’s 80-something years old and he had so much experience so clearly, he knows a thing or two. We went into the details and he, towards the end of the process of a cut, will give me a lot of notes. He said in an interview on the red carpet that he would give the notes to get me mad. He doesn’t say that because I got mad at him or anything. He says that because he’s a director. He knows that every director when you get your notes, you get mad. You hate notes. No director loves to get a set of notes. It doesn’t matter who they come from. He assumes that I got mad at the notes, and he must be right. I don’t love notes because when I put a movie forward, I’m saying this is the movie. Anything that is like, you need to take a look at this or take another look at that. I just get like, “What?” But that’s a natural reaction if you really care and you’re passionate about your film. You’ll have a reaction that is not joyful. No one loves notes. But we had we had a healthy back and forth where he made me see things that I needed to address and then other things that I just plainly disagree [with]. I do what I think a director should do, which is stick to your guns on things that are important. No matter who’s telling you that you’re wrong, you have to stick to your guns otherwise you just reacting, and no one wants a director that is just addressing all the notes. Even though the producers do sometimes think they would, they don’t. The director has a strong point of view and will fight for his idea of the movie.”

Check out Álvarez’s vision fully realized on the big screen as Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters. Don't miss the rest of our spoiler-filled conversation with Álvarez here at Collider soon and below is our chat with the cast.

