The Big Picture Get ready for an immersive horror experience with Alien: Romulus in ScreenX theaters on August 16.

Director Fede Álvarez promises a return to the roots of the Alien franchise with practical effects and a storyline reminiscent of Aliens.

Join a doomed crew of space explorers as they face deadly creatures and ancient ruins in a desperate battle for survival in Alien: Romulus.

The shadow of a Xenomorph towers in front of the Romulus space station in Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at ScreenX’s official poster art for Alien: Romulus. The image teases the terror to come when Fede Álvarez’s first offering into the beloved franchise docks on screens on August 16. From a silhouette view, the extra-terrestrial creature’s facial features are largely kept in the dark, but what is apparent are its razor-sharp teeth, eager to chow down on its next meal. In the background, we see the titular space station floating in the distance with the crew none the wiser about the gore-filled horror and chaos that awaits.

With so many different ways to enjoy Alien: Romulus in a theater, ScreenX is right up there at the top of the list. The state-of-the-art technology enhances the typical viewing experience by using multiple projectors which create a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. With images in front and on both sides of you, you’ll feel nothing less than fully immersed and on the journey of survival with the doomed crew members of Alien: Romulus. Over the last year, movies like Despicable Me 4, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Dune: Part Two have all dazzled audiences on ScreenX, with Romulus expected to be no different.

Why We Think ‘Alien: Romulus’ Will Live Up To The Hype

Image via ScreenX

When it comes to a franchise that’s been around as long as Alien, there are bound to be a few duds in the series. Audiences have held on during the multitude of ups and downs that have befallen them over the last nearly 50 years and the soon-to-be nine titles (if you take the Alien vs. Predator installments into account), leaving many uncertain about Romulus. We here at Collider have a good feeling about the upcoming installment as all signs are pointing to Álvarez taking his task as director very, very seriously and returning the franchise to what made it popular in the first place — space, horror, and terrifying aliens.

Over the weekend, Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub caught up with the man who previously brought audiences the reimagining of The Evil Dead back in 2013, and everything the director said left us feeling more and more hopeful. For starters, Álvarez was quick to speak about the storyline, which he says will be on par with Aliens as the train (or in this case, spaceship) leaves the station with no chance of turning back. Then, there are practical effects that we keep hearing about. We’ve long known that the creative team behind the molding of the Xenomorphs and Chestbursters were keeping things as classic as possible, but Álvarez’s comments over the weekend about how impressed he was with the puppetry only piqued our intrigue that much more.

For now, you can check out our exclusive first look at the Alien: Romulus ScreenX poster above and see it in cinemas on August 16.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

