Over the years, the Alien franchise has given audiences plenty of surprises — of both the good and bad varieties. Through prequels, sequels, and separate stories, the universe has grown, and with it, new shocking moments continue to build the lore first formed in Ridley Scott’s 1979 film. Most recently, Fede Álvarez simply shook us to our cores thanks to his 2024 feature, Alien: Romulus. Not only did the movie dial up the horror aspect of the sci-fi franchise overall, but the final 20 minutes or so unlocked a new fear that we never knew existed thanks to the human-xenomorph hybrid. However, if the filmmaker had things his way from the start, the entire production would have been one huge, jaw-dropping, and cheer-inducing surprise.

A few days ago, Collider hosted a special IMAX screening of Alien: Romulus, which was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Steve Weintraub. Setting out to celebrate and bring attention to the film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, the panel included Álvarez, VFX Supervisor Eric Barbra, and Wētā FX VFX Supervisor Dan Macarin.

While chatting about his potential plans for a new Alien vs. Predator movie, Álvarez teased his initial vision for Romulus’ biggest surprise yet. Revealing that talks for his Alien movie began all the way back in 2017, when Scott was working on Alien: Covenant, the Don’t Breathe helmer said,

“We started talking about this film when Ridley was doing Covenant. That's when they started talking with Michael Schaefer, who was his right hand at the time. When I pitched this story when they asked me what kind of movie I’d do, what I pitched at the time was, ‘Why don't we do it as a spin-off? We don't say Alien. We just put any random science fiction title. We show some kids and some planets somewhere…’ It was this whole thing, ‘And then suddenly they walk into a room, and there’s a fucking egg.’ Imagine that audience at SXSW finding out on opening night, 30 minutes into the movie, that you’re watching an Alien movie. That was the original plan.”

'Alien: Romulus' Was Huge Undertaking