With the arrival of 2024’s Alien: Romulus, filmmaker Fede Álvarez restored hope and promise to a divided fandom. The film was one of the biggest movies of the year, earning a staggering $350.9 million at the global box office. By the time the credits rolled, Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine, along with her android brother, Andy (David Jonsson), were the only survivors of the gruesome massacre that happened aboard the Romulus space station. After the gargantuan success that Romulus found at not only the box office, but also with critics and fans, it was more than obvious that 20th Century Studios would be pushing for a sequel.

Over the last few months, followers have heard about the ongoing plans for a follow-up to the story of Rain and Andy, and now, Álvarez is being completely blunt about his hopes for the next chapter. Collider hosted a special IMAX screening of Alien: Romulus, which was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Steve Weintraub. Setting out to celebrate and bring attention to the film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, the panel included Álvarez, VFX Supervisor Eric Barbra, and Wētā FX VFX Supervisor Dan Macarin.

When asked about his return to the universe of the Xenomorphs, the Evil Dead helmer teased that another Alien project was just around the corner, revealing that he is already “writing it.” And, if there were worries about where the title would fall on Álvarez’s directing schedule, he assuaged the fears of fans by telling them, “I think the sequel is my next movie.” As for when cameras might pick up on the feature, Álvarez continued, “It’s a good question. I hope I can shoot it this year,” before turning to Macarin and Barbra to ask, “If you guys are available. [Laughs]”

Fede Álvarez and Disney Have a Plan in Place