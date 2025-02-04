After numerous hit-or-miss movies working their way into the franchise, Alien fans finally hit a home run over the summer thanks to Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus. Grossing a staggering $350.9 million at the global box office, the movie quickly became one of the biggest titles of the year. With a storyline that introduced plenty of fresh faces to the fold and gave audiences a new final girl to cheer for, the Evil Dead helmer’s dip into the otherworldly universe first explored by Ridley Scott was a gargantuan success. The movie was such a profitable, well-received piece of art that its home studio, 20th Century Studios, pressed the “go” button on a sequel just a few months after Romulus roared into theaters. With Álvarez attached to return as the helmer, the title is trucking along under the director’s watchful eye.

While not much is known about the Romulus follow-up, we do know that the creative team is hard at work developing a story worthy of dropping another installment into the beloved horror sci-fi franchise. Collider’s Aidan Kelley recently caught up with Álvarez on the red carpet at the Saturn Awards, where the filmmaker shared his hopes about where he’d like to see the tale move next. Teasing an unexpected chapter, Álvarez said:

“I think most likely will be to move forward. To go into uncharted waters. I think with Romulus, I just did all the things I wanted to do, which was a lot of things I wanna revisit — places, styles, technology — that I wanted to play with that was either part of all the movies or really hardly inspired by them. But I think for the next one it would be nice to go further, to go to places where you don't know anything that's going to happen. I think that's the most exciting thing for me.”

Fede Álvarez’s Dedication to Practical Effects