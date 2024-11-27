Alien: Romulus is among the biggest hits this year and has revived fans’ interest in the franchise for good. The feature directed by Fede Álvarez was full of jump scares, gore, and the most haunting Xenommorphs ever in the franchise's history. After the movie's success, a sequel was greenlit in October with the director returning at the helm, but since then we haven’t heard much about it. That changes now as Álvarez recently gave an exciting update.

Speaking to io9 the fan-favorite director affirmed that the work is underway for the sequel with his writing partner Rodo Sayagues, with whom he co-wrote Romulus “Well, I mean, we definitely want to do it. The studio wants to do it. I want to do it.” He further explained their process elaborating, “I think with sequels, it’s always about finding the right story. Me and Rodo [Sayagues], my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it’s not until we find something that we go “Ok, that is a movie worth making” that we really embark on it. So that’s the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone’s time and is worthy of the title.” Álvarez further explained that the team is cautious about making a sequel just for the sequel’s sake.

Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making [a sequel] just because the first one is a big hit … [making a sequel] just because you can make it, that’s always a recipe for disaster.

‘Alien: Romulus’ is a Big Hit for 20th Century Studio

Upon its release, earlier this year Alien: Romulus emerged to be one of the biggest movies of the year, garnering more than $350 million worldwide, including $245 million from international markets. The film was also deemed “certified fresh” with 80% critics score and an 85% audience rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. As for where the story can go next, 20th Century Studios executive Steve Asbell previously teased, "The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonssson were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

