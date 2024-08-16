The Big Picture Alien: Romulus serves as an interquel between the original Alien and Aliens, creating a bridge in the franchise's timeline.

Director Fede Álvarez consulted with Ridley Scott and James Cameron to maintain franchise continuity.

Besides Romulus, other projects like Alien: Isolation and Alien: Earth are expanding the Alien franchise's universe.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Fede Álvarez's upcoming Alien: Romulus, and for good reason. The standalone Alien movie seems to be taking the franchise to its Ridley Scott roots by returning to the original's horror roots, compiling a likable list of main characters, and making xenomorphs absolutely terrifying again. But whether your favorite Alien picture is the 1979 original or James Cameron's subsequent sequel, Aliens, there's no denying that we've been in something of a lull with the franchise lately. If anything, it seems like Romulus seeks to rectify that. But where does this new feature fit within the Alien timeline? Actually, it fits right between the franchise's best installments.

'Alien: Romulus' Is Technically an Interquel

Alien: Romulus is set between the events of Ridley Scott's original Alien and James Cameron's well-loved sequel, Aliens, making the standalone horror story technically an interquel. By definition, an interquel is "a work that serves as both a sequel and a prequel, bridging the gap between two or more previously established works." "It’s supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie," star Cailee Spaeny told Variety back in 2023, noting that many of the production crew from Aliens returned to help craft their glorious-looking xenomorphs.

Adding on to Spaney's remarks, director Fede Álvarez further explained to the outlet that he sought the advice of producer Ridley Scott on the look and feel of the picture while consulting with James Cameron on the script itself. "[Alien: Romulus] takes 20 years after the first one, and for me, I don’t see it as upsetting the canon," the director told Variety. "It’s something I take personal pleasure in doing, making sure that it all tracks and is all part of the big Alien franchise story — not only in the story, but also when it comes to how to make it." Given that projects like Alien3 and the often maligned Alien: Resurrection divorced themselves from the scope of the first two pictures, the fact that Romulus wants to bridge the gap between Alien and Aliens feels like a good sign.

But when exactly does Alien: Romulus fall on the greater timeline? Considering that the very first Ridley Scott Alien takes place in the year 2122, Romulus takes place in 2142, two decades after the original and still nearly four decades before James Cameron's Aliens in 2179. Of course, this means that Romulus doesn't just take place after the original two Alien pictures, but also after the events of Scott's two prequel films, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, which take place in 2093 and 2104 A.D. respectively. It also takes place decades before Alien3, which happens soon after Aliens, and about two hundred years before Alien Resurrection. Given that the two Alien vs. Predator films are not canon to the greater Alien franchise, there is no connection between them and Romulus either.

The Alien Franchise Has a Lot More in Store

Interestingly enough, Alien: Romulus is not the only official Alien interquel to connect Alien to Aliens. The first was the 2014 video game Alien: Isolation, which later became a digital web series in 2019. This story follows the adult daughter of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Amanda Ripley (Andrea Deck), as she seeks to discover what happened to her mother and the Nostromo crew all those years ago. Unsurprisingly, she encounters her own xenomorph along the way. Isolation is arguably a more direct interquel than Romulus looks to be, taking place in 2137 (a few years before the events of the new 2024 film). If you're looking for more Alien stories set in this relatively uncharted era of the franchise's history, Alien: Isolation is a great place to visit next.

Additionally, there's another major Alien project in the works over at 20th Television, an FX on Hulu series titled Alien: Earth that will be set three decades before the original 1979 film. If Alien takes place in 2122, then that means Earth will likely take place in 2092, a whole year before the events of Prometheus, making the upcoming television series the foremost prequel of the franchise. Though it's unlikely that Alien: Earth will connect to Alien: Romulus in any way, it's exciting to know that the Alien universe continues to grow.

