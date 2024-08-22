Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Alien: Romulus.

The Big Picture In Alien: Romulus, silence plays a crucial role in creating suspense and tension, making viewers uncomfortable.

Director Fede Álvarez's use of complete silence in key moments, like the opening scene, hooks the audience and sets the tone for a terrifying experience.

Álvarez's innovative approach, stripping away all sound, showcases his unique filmmaking style and adds an extra layer of intensity to Alien: Romulus.

Let’s face it, there’s a lot about Alien: Romulus that makes audiences want to crawl out of their skin. There are plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments and parts where it’s difficult to keep your eyes fixed on the screen, and then, of course, there’s that monster reveal at the end that’s had theaters around the world all letting out a universal gasp. And, according to the movie’s director, Fede Álvarez, this was the plan all along. But even without a hybrid creature straight from our nightmares and scurrying little face-huggers bouncing from wall to wall, there was something else that made up the movie’s most intense moments.

Catching up with Collider’s Steve Weintraub following the release of Romulus, Álvarez shared how his biggest trick of the trade has come from what’s missing rather than what’s there. Those who’ve already seen the movie will know that after the Fox Studios logo flashes across the screen, things get very quiet, very quickly, even causing some of us to wonder if we may have gone completely deaf or if we were headed into a sort of The Sopranos series finale-type situation. But, by this point, the filmmaker had already hooked us, whether we knew it or not, in a move that he’s come to use time and time again over his sprawling list of credits like Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead (2013).

If you were shocked by the movie’s opening silence, not only was that the point, but you’d be in good company as Álvarez recalls a room full of unsure glances when he pitched his mute idea. He told Collider:

“That was another one of those decisions. When I pitched it, everybody looks at me like I’m out of my mind because we start and we’re gonna have sound. I think the first version they showed me had sound. They had this shit going with some rumble. I was like let’s just go zero, and then zero in movies usually means a bit of an ambience. There’s a little bit of a track that just does a bit of a hum. That’s silence in movies. I have experimented with my movies in the past, works every time and it’s kind of my bag of tricks that I’m surprised how people don’t use it much. I just really strip everything, and I tell my sound guys when we say nothing, it’s nothing, absolutely nothing. Zero. That’s why it feels like a mistake. It’s almost like the sound is gone and you want to adjust your TV. I do that a few times in the movie.”

Aspiring moviemakers might want to take some notes here, as Álvarez is essentially giving a master's class on how to make viewers incredibly uncomfortable in the easiest way possible. Looking back on how he stumbled upon such a helpful and unique tool, the visionary said:

“I discovered on Evil Dead in some scenes when that happened by accident that the ambience track was muted. I felt it was so tense because the silent that it created so deep in the theater that you don’t dare to go for the popcorn because it will be so loud. I’ve been using it since. Don’t Breathe had a lot of that. Here, I do it at the beginning and when they open the doors, when they go into the hallway with all the face huggers. I stripped the ambiance track. You’re left with this unbearable silence. It’s something in my bag of tricks and I believe it’s something that is truly effective when creating suspense.”

Hold your breath in the silence of space as Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters. And stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our spoiler-filled chat with Álvarez.

