The movie follows a crew on a dangerous mission set between Alien and Aliens.

This is the first Alien movie in 7 years, with Disney reviving the franchise.

A few weeks before Alien: Romulus premieres on the big screen, 20th Century Studios has released a new spot for the movie. The video includes new footage from the upcoming horror adventure directed by Fede Álvarez. It appears that the crew trapped inside the Renaissance Station will have to make some heavy sacrifices if they wish to survive. Written by Álvarez himself alongside Rodo Sayagues, Alien: Romulus is set to hit theaters on August 16. The new footage presents a member of the crew trapped with a xenomorph. Considering that opening the door to rescue her would attract the monster to the rest of her team, she's forced to find an alternative escape route.

The premise of Alien: Romulus follows a crew attempting to retrieve mechanical pieces from an abandoned space station. The mission was supposed to be short but, as seen in the trailers for the upcoming movie, the main characters of the story will bump into a variety of dangerous creatures. The events of the upcoming movie will take place between Alien and Aliens. It remains to be seen if a direct connection between the stories will be established once Alien: Romulus hits the big screen.

Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux are the lead stars of Alien: Romulus. Spaeny was recently praised for her performance as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla, the engaging drama directed by Sofia Coppola that took a deep dive into the relationship between the titular pop culture figure and Elvis. And before joining the cast of Alien: Romulus, David Jonsson was seen as Gus Sackey in various seasons of Industry. The cast is ready to take on this new adventure set in the horror franchise that began decades ago. The mysteries of deep space haven't been revealed yet, and the crew of the ship is about to find out why Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) had such a hard time dealing with the monsters.

The First 'Alien' Movie in Seven Years

Alien: Romulus will be the first movie from the Alien franchise to make its way to the big screen in seven years. The last time audiences saw xenomorphs causing trouble in cinemas was back when Alien: Covenant was released. The prequel directed by Ridley Scott continued to tell the story of how the monsters seen in the original movies were created. With around $240 million at the global box office, it didn't turn out to be the massive hit the studio wanted it to be. But seven years later, Disney has decided to give the franchise yet another opportunity to shine on the big screen.

You can check out the new spot from Alien: Romulus below, before the movie hits theaters on August 16:

