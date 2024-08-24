[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Alien: Romulus]

The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub hosts a long spoiler interview with director Fede Álvarez about Alien: Romulus.

Álvarez is inspired by Alien's '80s vibe, its original Xenomorph design, the public distrust of corporations and younger moviegoers' enthusiasm.

He thrives off controversy in reviews, creative decisions and practical effects, even in the difficult-to-shoot zero gravity and elevator shaft scenes.

Scavenging an abandoned ship in space comes with its own set of risks, but in Alien: Romulus, the biggest danger is coming toe-to-toe with the iconic Xenomorphs. Set between the classic Alien (1979) and its sequel, Aliens (1986), the extraterrestrial horror harnesses the gritty atmosphere of the '80s era and pays tribute to the beloved franchise. We journey through space alongside Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), and Spike Fearn (Aftersun), with horror aficionado Fede Álvarez at the helm.

In this exclusive spoiler interview, Collider's Steve Weintraub talks inspiration, practical effects and philosophy with Álvarez, especially diving into his filmmaking process and why he thrives on divisive decisions. Hear about his experience shooting zero gravity scenes, designing creatures' genitals, and receiving notes from Ridley Scott in the video above, or read about it in the transcript below.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

Controversy Means You're Doing Something Right

“If you’ve done a work that everybody loves, you probably didn't push it hard enough.”

Image via 20th Century Studios

COLLIDER: The movie came out last night and just started playing Friday morning. What is it like for you as the director helming this IP that people fucking love? What is it like for you Friday morning after release when you've now seen and read reviews, you know what the box office might be like? What are you feeling right now?

FEDE ÁLVAREZ: I haven't read reviews, to be honest. I learned my lesson in the past. To give you an example, even when I've been lucky — sometimes you have overwhelmingly positive reviews — the only ones I remember are the stabs to the gut. If you asked me about what review headline I remember from Don't Breathe, the only one I remember is Deadline’s that said, “Don't Breathe, More Like Don't Go.” It's the only one I remember, and I'm sure there were a lot of lovely ones. I just don't remember the good ones, and I said I don't want to do that to myself anymore.

I did go to Rotten Tomatoes and I looked at it, and I was like, “Great, mostly positive.” If we are where we are, I'm happy. I’m a Rick Rubin follower and fan; he's like my creative guru. I just always love the music he produces, and I'm sure you read his book, or you know about his book that he put out last year, The Creative Act. I'm a big fan of his philosophy, and Rick Rubin says, “If you’ve done a work that everybody loves, you probably didn't push it hard enough.” So, where we are is good because I think he says the great work divides the audience. What makes someone love it, makes the other one hate it. That’s why that’s the way I introduced my screening in London. Same with the Beyond Fest. I sent the video, and I said to everybody, “Look, if you're a fan, I hope you really like it, and I hope you love it. If you don't like it, I hope you fucking hate it.” [Laughs] And in a way, that is true because I believe that's how the fan works — you just fucking hate it, and you just go, “One star. Fucking rubbish from beginning to the end.”

That's kind of what I felt had happened. I was really trying not to read much, just seeing the overall sentiment. That's what I can see, that some people really truly love it and just love it with passion, and couldn't wait for this movie. The ones that didn't, which usually are just people that I know, some reporters and some reviewers who always hate my work, so I go there, and I don't even dare to look at the headline, and I can see that it's the same sentiments, “I fucking hated it.” So, I congratulate myself, or at least I hope it would make Rick Rubin proud that we really went that way, that we tried that, we really went for it and tried hard on many fronts and took risks that I knew were gonna please some people, and some people were gonna hate it. So, that's all I've been doing last night and this morning a little bit, kind of getting the sense of the sentiment out there.

The best part is I went last night to Burbank to the AMC 16, with Rodo [Sayagues], my co-writer, and a couple of friends, and we sat down there, and watched it with a full audience of people that went to see it, and it was a great screening. Then, I was walking out and someone recognized me and was like, “It’s a group of 35 of us. We all came together to watch the movie.” They asked me to take a photo of them, and that is the best part. They all loved it, and for me to meet the real audience and chat with them about the film, that's really truly what it comes down to, and that's why I'm enjoying this weekend. Hopefully, I can just sit down with people who love these movies as much as I do and chat, and see if they notice this or that. They tell me shit they notice, and they ask me, “Is this intentional?” And I tell them, “Yes.” That is truly the pure form of enjoyment, meeting the fans and chatting with them. So, in that regard, it's been great.

'Alien: Romulus' Was Originally Straight to Streaming

"You're a filmmaker that belongs in theaters."

Image via 20th Century Studios

A lot of people might not realize that originally this was gonna be a Hulu movie, and then before you started filming, they decided to make it theatrical. What I'm curious about is if you're making a Hulu movie, you have a wildly different budget than when you're making a theatrical movie. What was the version that you were making for Hulu, and how similar is it to the movie that we got?

ÁLVAREZ: This is the budget for the Hulu movie, by the way. The budget never changed. [Laughs] I don't know if they announced it or not at the time, but we made deals in 2021, so I can't blame anybody for not betting on the theatrical experience in 2021 when everything was dead. Basically, 20th Century was given the green light to make a certain amount of movies for the platform at a certain price, and that price was kind of the same for everything, which is basically around the budget of our movie.

I think the studio knew that potentially by the time we were making the movie, they were hopeful that it was going to change, that it was gonna go theatrical. No one at the studio enjoyed the idea that it was gonna be for streaming. That was my sense. You’re gonna have to ask them, but my sense was that they weren't happy about it. There was just no option. So as soon as the theaters were coming back alive and we had a script already and they saw the ambition of the movie and they started watching some of the dailies, it was a combination of many factors that led them to say, “No, it should be a theatrical experience.” Watching the movie at IMAX last night, I was like, “No way in hell this would have been a movie for streaming.” But remember, Dune actually was day-and-date streaming, as well. Not because no one thought that movie would deserve to be on the platform on day one, it's just a reality of that. That was just a product of that.

But I couldn't be happier. I was texting with a producer friend of mine who I was developing a movie with at the time that I decided to do Alien and jumped ship on the other movie. That person told me, with the best intention, “Do not do it because, Fede, you're a filmmaker that belongs in theaters, not in streaming.” I remember that stayed with me, and thank god, here we are. I’ve never made a streaming movie so far. Let's see how much we can keep that going.

'Don't Breathe' Wasn't Gory to Prove You Wrong

"I'll show you."

Close

I'm curious about the level of gore and blood that's in the movie because, listen, a lot of people know that you enjoy gore, guts, and blood in your films. How did you decide the level of how much you wanted to depict in this film? This is a more mainstream film. This is something that a lot of people are gonna go see.

ÁLVAREZ: To everyone's chagrin, sometimes, I don't dial it up and down depending on budget or mainstream or not mainstream. [Laughs] It just really goes with what Rodo, my writer, and I think should happen. Don’t Breathe was not very gory, and it was a smaller movie than Evil Dead. We thought it was gonna be even more niche and not be any bigger. But it just really depends on the material and what it is, and how much you think you should show. I think with Evil Dead, in its DNA, is kind of a splatterhouse, Giallo kind of gorefest movie that, if you don't add that, it's not Evil Dead. So, we knew we had to do that, and I think I know how to do it in the right measure to not cross the line to absurdity where it becomes funny. Though, horror at that level is a thin line.

Then, Don't Breathe felt like it didn't need it. I think I said it at the time, Don’t Breathe was me showing that I can scare you without using gore because someone said, “Ah, Evil Dead is not really scary. It's just gory, and that's why it works. It's not really suspenseful. It's just scares.” And I was like, “Oh, fuck, I'll show you,” which is kind of my motivation to make movies in general, just to imagine there's an imaginary audience here or there, and I want to prove to them something. The whole movie is me going, “I'll show you.” Don't Breathe was that. That was me trying to have a platonic conversation with an audience who were saying that I cannot scare them without being gory. Don't Breathe, for the most part, has barely any blood in it. There's other juices here and there, but not blood. [Laughs]

This was different, as well, to honor the original movies. They're not particularly bloody. There are a few kills, like the first kill in that movie, the first kill of the Xenomorph, when Brett [Harry Dean Stanton] dies, and we actually play that very similar in this one, just in her mouth, straight to the face. There's some gore. I mean, you tell me. What are the goriest parts of the movie? For me sometimes it's hard to think about it because I don't approach it from that place. I think, “What's the reality of the idea of the kill and what is showing too much and what is showing too little?” Hopefully, I'll stand right on that line.

Listen, when she's giving birth, when the Chestburster happens.

ÁLVAREZ: Giving birth, I've seen people upset at that scene. Clearly, they’ve never witnessed a real birth because what happened is exactly what happened in real birth, or less sometimes! I witnessed the birth of my two kids, and I've been in rooms where, while I was witnessing those or just being with my wife in the room waiting for the kid to come and you hear the other rooms. It is a madhouse, and when you look at it, it's a bloodbath. I don't think the character of Kay [Isabela Merced] goes through anything especially bigger than anybody. Even the blood that we see, that's exactly how it works. So, I wanted to be faithful. What I didn't wanna do was make it vanilla and break it down. It is a normal birth of an abnormal thing, but even the proportions and the size and everything, we make sure it was accurate for a big baby.

Image via 20th Century Studios

I don't think you overdid it. I'm just talking specifically about some of the scenes.

ÁLVAREZ: It is really bloody.

Young Moviegoers Are "Blown Away" By 'Alien: Romulus'

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the things that I commend you on, and I think a lot of people aren't realizing, is if you stand in line at an AMC Burbank or any movie theater, the people that are going to the movies are teenagers and young adults. I think a lot of the reasons why some of the certain movies are not performing is because it doesn't appeal to a younger audience. How did you decide to focus on a younger cast? Because I think that's gonna bring a lot of younger folks to go see this.

ÁLVAREZ: I heard that a few times. I heard that people were thinking that was my thinking. I don't know. If you look at any X-Men movie or Deadpool & Wolverine, even The Avengers for that matter, they're not teenagers, they’re not in their 20s. Most of those actors are in their 30s and 40s. It still works. The premise that because the cast is young, it will attract a young audience because otherwise they don't, I would argue not necessarily. There are other elements that attract them, but the cast doesn't have to necessarily be young to attract them.

It was just what made sense to me because that's what I enjoy doing in my films. Usually, I have a younger cast. I felt that it hadn't been done, and we needed to approach Alien from a standpoint that was slightly different for the fans that have seen the other ones; I have seen adults and truckers in space too many times. I was like, "Let's just do it differently." My original instinct of going younger, like I always do, made sense because it was gonna refresh the seventh installment in the franchise.

Maybe for the studio, it made a lot of sense, and they fast-tracked it when we had a script because they believed that that could be the case. I hope they're right and young people do show up. I've seen it a few times now, and I always look in the crowd for the youngest people I can, and I go and ask them, “Did you enjoy it?” Usually, they're fucking blown away. They never saw it coming because they hadn’t seen the other ones, and they get exposed to all these ideas. 45 years of cinema and the ideas of all these movies compacted in two hours; if I can melt their brains, they don't understand what just happened. I hope they spread the word and young people do show up this weekend.

This works because older fans like me, you, and a ton of people out there are going to see this movie, but you need to bring in new fans to go see it and reenergize the Alien franchise. Having the cast you put together is gonna get a lot of younger people to go see the movie.

ÁLVAREZ: I definitely agree. It definitely helps, and it won’t hurt in that regard.

Why 'Alien: Romulus' Takes Place Between 'Alien' and 'Aliens'