Back in August, Alien fans were invited to return to the otherworldly sci-fi universe thanks to a brand new installment directed by Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe helmer, Fede Álvarez. From the moment that trailers and other promotional material began to come out of the woodwork for Alien: Romulus, it was clear that the franchise was in good hands with the blood and guts-heavy horror director. Our suspicions couldn’t have been more right, with the movie quickly becoming one of the most talked-about blockbusters of last summer, wrangling an impressive Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. And, although it’s been available on streaming for nearly two months, the movie is experiencing a second wave of popularity in more than 20 countries.

According to FlixPatrol, Alien: Romulus sits in the #1 position on Disney+ in countries including Albania, Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Poland and Slovakia. Its domination on Disney’s streaming platform is just one of the ways that people around the world are allowing the film to burst into their living rooms, as the title is also seeing huge viewership numbers on Amazon, iTunes, and Google as well.

The Story Behind ‘Alien: Romulus’