Director Fede Álvarez invites you to return to the world of Alien with the highly anticipated horror spectacle Alien: Romulus. A new entry in the Alien saga is certainly exciting, and it's made even more so, considering this is the first Alien film in seven years. The franchise has largely been on hiatus following the disappointing critical and financial reception of Alien: Covenant, but it appears to be coming back in full force with the practical monstrous chaos of Alien: Romulus.

Set in between the events of the original Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus moves away from the odyssey of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) to instead focus on a brand-new crew of heroes. This ragtag team has the great misfortune of stumbling upon a large hive of Xenomorph Facehuggers. While only one latches onto an unlucky crew member, one is all it takes for the infamous alien to grow into something much more sinister. How does one humble Alien fan see this new horror spectacle unfold? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett

Is 'Alien: Romulus' Streaming?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Unfortunately for those who want to fast-forward through the scary parts of the new Alien film, Alien: Romulus will not be available to stream online. Instead, fans will have to brave the terror and jumpscares to see the story of Alien: Romulus unfold at their local movie theater. Hopefully, the film will be the theatrical critical and financial hit the franchise desperately needs, as Alien: Covenant's reputation as a box office bomb is why we haven't gotten a new entry in the franchise for quite a while.

As strange as it is to admit, the Alien IP, and its parent studio of 20th Century Studios is now under the stewardship of The Walt Disney Company. With that in mind, Alien: Romulus will more than likely be following suit with the other films in the franchise and make its streaming home on the Disney-owned Hulu. While Disney+ and Hulu technically "merged" a few months ago, Hulu is still treated as its own entity and subscription service.

Hulu currently has two base subscription plans available - Hulu and Hulu (No Ads). For a breakdown of both plans in terms of their features and cost, refer to the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Hulu Ad-Supported

Most of Hulu's content library $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Hulu (No Ads) No Ads (excluding some shows)

All of Hulu's content library $17.99 per month

Those interested in bundling their selected Hulu subscription with Disney+, ESPN+, or even Max can look into the large variety of bundle plans that Disney offers.

Sign-Up for Hulu

Close

Rain (Cailee Spaeny), Kay (Isabela Merced), and the rest of the Romulus crew will confront the galaxy's most horrific creature when Alien: Romulus debuts on Friday, August 16th, 2024 in the United States and Canada. Some parts of the globe will be getting to see the newest iteration of Alien come to fruition a few days laater. The full list of what countries will be screening Alien: Romulus and when can be found below:

Release Date Country August 14, 2024 Belgium

Finland

France

Italy

South Korea

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden August 15, 2024 Argentina

Brazil

Germany

Denmaark

Ecuador

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Mexico

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Slovakia

Thailand

Taiwan

Ukraine August 16, 2024 Australia

Canada

China

Estonia

Spain

United Kingdom

Ireland

Iceland

Romania

Turkey

United States September 6, 2024 Japan

Is 'Alien: Romulus' in Theaters?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The only way to see the newest version of the Xenomorph come to life on August 16th is to see Alien: Romulus at your local movie theater. That marks the weekend after the video game adaptation Borderlands, which will already be contending with heavy hitters like Deadpool & Wolverine. Opening directly against Alien: Romulus on its opening weekend are the coming-of-age film Dìdi and the Elizabeth Banks-led thriller Skincare. Alien: Romulus will then have to fend off its box office spot from the next weekend's newcomers, which include Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice and the Bill Skarsgård-led remake of The Crow.

Find Showtimes for 'Alien: Romulus'

Image via 20th Century Studios

To find out if and when Alien: Romulus will be screaming into a theater near you, check out the following links to buy your tickets in advance (and don't forget to pick up your Xenomorph-shaped popcorn bucket).

Watch the Trailer for 'Alien: Romulus'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer for Alien: Romulus proves once and for all that, in space, nobody can hear you scream. The all-new installment features a new crew, a new story, but the same terrifying Xenomorph that is hunting our new band of heroes. The Xenomorph is also a perverse monstrosity that was brought to life with some incredibly elaborate practical effects, keeping in line with Fede Álvarez's trademark style.

Other Horror Films to Watch Before 'Alien: Romulus'

'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Technically speaking, Alien: Romulus is a sequel to the film that started it all - Ridley Scott's Alien. A movie that changed the horror genre as we know it, the 1979 classic is a true masterclass of intergalactic horror. The film follows the tragic story of the U.S.S. Nostromo, whose crew members end up exploring a derelict and mysterious planet. It's there where they find proof of life beyond Earth, but its a form of life they wish that they never found. Alien is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ellen Ripley, the lone survivor of the Nostromo, returns years later in Aliens. Several decades later to be exact, as the conclusion of Alien left Ripley in cyrostasis in order to survive. Nobody believes her when Ripley tells the Weyland-Yutani corporation that there is a malicious alien lifeform on the planet she and her team surveyed, especially since a human colony now exists on that same planet. However, when the corporation loses contact with that colony, Ripley is recruited to see that there is much more lying beneath the planet besides the one Xenomorph she fought before. Aliens is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

'Evil Dead' (2013)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

While not an Alien film, Fede Álvarez's dramatic reinvention of Evil Dead breathed new life (so to speak) into the then-dormant franchise. Moving away from the goofier tone of Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, the Evil Dead reboot goes back to the franchise's roots with a much more serious and nightmarish reimagining. The general premise of five friends finding a dreaded book of the dead in their derelict cabin, but this is a remake that will make you scream rather than make you laugh. Evil Dead is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max