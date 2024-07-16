The Big Picture Alien: Romulus brings back iconic Xenomorph design and practical effects for terrifying suspense on the big screen.

Director Fede Álvarez utilizes claustrophobic setting to harken back to original film, promising a terrifying spectacle.

Plot centers on young space colonists facing a life-threatening encounter with a mysterious life form, set between first two franchise installments.

The Alien franchise returns to theaters with the release of its latest installment, Alien: Romulus, which is set to debut exactly a month from today. As fans eagerly await their return to the iconic franchise next month, the official 20th Century Studios X account has shared a brand-new teaser featuring some new footage of some of the extra-terrestrial terror in store.

The footage features a closer look at the film’s Xenomorph, which echoes the design of the original from 1979. With director Fede Álvarez attached to direct the movie, it should come as no surprise that he would fully utilize practical effect for the on-screen creatures, and the teaser showcases them with an additional shot of what appears to be a facehugger ready to strike a new victim. One of the most crucial aspects of a successful Alien film is its suspense and tension and Romulus appears to be harkening back to the original film’s claustrophobic setting, which means fans are in for a terrifying spectacle on the big screen.

While plot details remain a secret for now, the film will be set between the first two installments of the franchise and centers on a crew of young space colonists, who are given the task of scavenging a derelict space station, only to encounter a terrifying life form that threatens all of their lives. Álvarez, who previously helmed Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, directs the latest installment, which he penned alongside Rodo Sayagues. Cailee Spaeny stars in the film alongside David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

‘Alien: Romulus’ Brings the Classic Franchise Back to Its Original Roots

It’s been seven years since audiences were able to experience a new Alien film on the big screen following the release of Alien: Covenant, the divisive follow-up to the prequel Prometheus. While the prequel storyline never received its own conclusion following its disappointing box office performance, the latest chapter of the Alien Anthology looks to be bringing the franchise back to its original roots. However, there’s still more for the franchise right around the corner as a television series is also on the way from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. No further details have been revealed yet about the upcoming show, but the series is expected to debut sometime in 2025 and will be set on Earth. Until then, audiences can embark on a scary journey on the big screen when Romulus launches next month.

Alien: Romulus debuts exclusively into theaters on August 16. Check out the brand-new teaser below, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.