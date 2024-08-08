The Big Picture Regal Cinemas is offering Alien enthusiasts two unique popcorn buckets to choose from in their new merchandise line.

The film Alien: Romulus is a standalone story set between the first two films in the franchise, Alien and Aliens.

Director Fede Álvarez promises a thrilling and terrifying experience in Alien: Romulus with plenty of Xenomorph action.

Collectible popcorn buckets have become all the rage in 2024, and Regal Cinemas is capitalizing on the trend with a new line of merchandise to promote 20th Century Studio's upcoming film Alien: Romulus. And unlike some films of the past, Regal is providing Alien enthusiasts with a pair of buckets to choose from, as well as other merchandise tie-ins ahead of the film's release on August 16.

The two collectible popcorn buckets will be available at Regal theaters across the country starting on August 9. Both buckets are made to resemble an alien collection container; one of them features a large Xenomorph topper, which will surely make fans of the Alien franchise's signature extraterrestrial happy. The other bucket is adorned with an illuminated Face Hugger, one of the earlier (but most iconic and unsettling) stages of the Xenomorph's life cycle. Both buckets with sell for $34.99 unfilled or $39.99 with a large popcorn.

Regal also showcased other merch that will be sold both at their theaters and online; The theater chain released a promotional video that showcases clips of the film interspersed with their merch. This includes shots of both previously mentioned popcorn buckets, as well as what appear to be a pair of Alien: Romulus-themed drink cups. Beyond this, Regal will also be selling an exclusive "I'm a Hugger" t-shirt combo at select theaters, which includes the shirt and a large popcorn for $24. The online Regal store will also sell a variety of Alien: Romulus merchandise and collectibles.

'Alien: Romulus' is a Standalone Story

Image via Regal Cinemas

Alien: Romulus will star Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Aileen Wu. The film, which is a standalone story set between the first two films in the franchise, Alien and Aliens, takes place on an abandoned space station that's discovered by a group of colonists, led by Rain Carradine (Spaeny). However, as is typical in Alien films, the group soon discovers that they are not the only inhabitants of the station. The film's director, Fede Álvarez, recently told Collider that a lot of the colonists "will find terrible endings," and that the film will "show a few times what the Xenomorph does to people when it actually gets to you."

Álvarez directed Alien: Romulus from a script he wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Álvarez also serves as an executive producer on the film. Ridley Scott, the director of the original Alien film, produced Alien: Romulus through his Scott Free Productions banner alongside Michael Pruss, while Walter Hill produced for Brandywine Productions.

Alien: Romulus arrives in theaters on August 16. Check out the new merch coming to Regal Cinemas below.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

